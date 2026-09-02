Kleinfontein moves towards formalisation with new township application

Kleinfontein has submitted a comprehensive land development application to formalise its settlement as Kleinfontein Extension 1.

The formalisation of Kleinfontein Extension 1 has taken a step forward with the submission of an extensive and comprehensive land development application.

Kleinfontein spokesperson Dannie de Beer said Kleinfontein had complied with the court order granted on 4 August by the High Court in Pretoria in the matters between the City of Tshwane and Kleinfontein Aandeleblok (Pty) Ltd.

Kleinfontein submit comprehensive land development application

De Beer said the court order also stipulated, among other things, that Kleinfontein be granted a period of 60 days following the adjustment of certain municipal accounts in accordance with the order to settle outstanding amounts owed to the city.

“As a clear indication of Kleinfontein’s bona fides, the relevant amounts have meanwhile been settled in full,” he said.

De Beer said in terms of the application, the Kleinfontein settlement will be formalised and will in future be known as Kleinfontein Extension 1. It lies to the east of Tshwane.

He said that various development-related restrictions have been imposed on Kleinfontein in terms of the settlement with the City of Tshwane.

“Kleinfontein intends and undertakes to cooperate closely with Tshwane officials to finalise the application and formalisation process as expeditiously as possible,” he said.

Consent order obtained under questionable circumstances – councillor Middelberg

Republican Conference of Tshwane councillor Lex Middelberg said the consent order was obtained under questionable circumstances and the matter will likely be set aside.

“The purpose of the consent order was always unlawful tax evasion and there will be serious consequences. It was never a prerequisite for the application Kleinfontein has now brought,” he said.

Middelberg added that Kleinfontein had the right and the duty to apply to regularise the illegal settlement as a suburb of Tshwane.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane mayoral candidate Willie Spies said there was nothing objectionable about the granting of the order.

“The litigation was between Tshwane and the Kleinfontein share block. The only two parties to the litigation settled the dispute via an order drafted and proposed by Tshwane’s legal representatives.

Nothing objectionable about granting order – FF Plus

“Both parties formally consented to the order,” he said.

Spies said the FF Plus aims to ensure a place for every cultural community in the country and within the Tshwane metro, the Kleinfontein community forms an important part of the city’s diverse cultural landscape.

“We are therefore delighted that a solution has been reached enabling Kleinfontein’s continued existence, while the community commits itself to the city’s standard town planning and development processes.

“Kleinfontein’s formal application for township establishment was submitted on 31 August in accordance with the court order and the community will work diligently to achieve formal township establishment on the site,” he said.