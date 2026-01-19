Knysna still faces critical water shortage as Level 4 restrictions remain in place

As part of water-saving efforts, the municipality has closed showers and external taps at ablution facilities and in public spaces.

Knysna Municipality has warned that the Greater Knysna area remains under severe water strain, with strict Level 4 water restrictions continuing to be enforced as the region battles a persistent water crisis.

Despite recent rainfall in parts of the area, water resources and infrastructure across the municipality remain under critical pressure.

The Knysna Municipality stated over the weekend that “river flows are still low, and the rainfall received is insufficient to significantly improve dam levels or reverse current water security challenges, particularly as water consumption remains unacceptably high”.

The municipality emphasised that immediate, responsible, and disciplined water use by all residents and visitors is essential to safeguard the community’s limited water supply.

Water consumption remains concerningly high

Daily abstraction figures reveal the extent of the water crisis facing the region.

On Friday, water abstraction reached 18 816 kilolitres, while Saturday’s figures showed abstraction at 15 010 kilolitres with consumption at 11 727 kilolitres.

According to the municipality’s Saturday update, the area received just 3 millimetres of rainfall.

Dam levels paint a grim picture of water availability. The Akkerkloof Dam is currently reported to be at just 17% capacity, while the Balancing Dam is at 65%.

ALSO READ: Rain has fallen in Knysna, but will it be enough to save area from crisis?

Water-saving measures implemented across public facilities

As part of water-saving efforts, the municipality has closed showers and external taps at ablution facilities and in public spaces.

“Residents are urged to ensure that all taps are closed during water interruptions to prevent water losses once supply is restored,” the municipality urged.

Furthermore, Knysna Municipality called for community cooperation, requesting that “members of the public are requested to report water leaks or incidents of water wastage to 044 302 6331 or 044 302 6334.”

Humanitarian organisations provide relief

The municipality revealed that Gift of the Givers has been providing essential water relief to the communities of Knysna, Brenton, and Sedgefield since 12 December 2025.

“The operation is currently supported by two water tanker trucks and one water tanker trailer, ensuring the continued delivery of water to affected areas.”

Gift of the Givers offers support to Knysna Municipality. Picture: Knysna Municipality/Facebook

According to the municipality, the humanitarian organisation has made significant progress in placing water tanks across critical facilities.

Four 2 500-litre tanks have been placed at the Provincial Hospital for use by clinics, while two 10 000-litre tanks have been installed at Correctional Services in Knysna.

An additional 10 000-litre tank is scheduled for placement on Monday.

Currently on site and ready for placement are ten 5 000-litre tanks, eight 2 500-litre tanks, and nineteen 2 400-litre tanks. One additional 10 000-litre water tank is currently en route, bringing the total number of tanks to 44.

The municipality expressed gratitude to Gift of the Givers. “Thank you, Gift of the Givers, for the continued support and swift humanitarian response in assisting our communities during this challenging period,” it said.

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers have hands full with relief requests in flood-ravaged Limpopo

Additional support from Al-Imdaad Foundation

On Sunday, the municipality received an additional 8 000-litre water tanker from the Al-Imdaad Foundation.

“This follows the tanker donated in December, bringing the foundation’s total contribution to two water tankers,” said the municipality.

The municipality shared its appreciation to the foundation for its continued support, generosity, and commitment to assisting communities during the water crisis.

“These tankers provide much-needed relief to areas currently experiencing water interruptions and also assist in boosting reservoir levels when required.”

The municipality has urged residents and visitors to help spread awareness of the water crisis by sharing information with family and friends as the community works together to manage the severe water shortage.

NOW READ: No water cut-offs in Knysna yet as crisis unfolds