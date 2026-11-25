The equipment was bought ahead of an international aviation audit, but questions remain over its fate and the penalties owed by the supplier.

More than four years after Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) spent R36.6 million on the emergency procurement of explosive trace detectors (ETDs), the equipment has yet to be commissioned.

Now, it seems Acsa could be spending money on new machines while the original consignment gathers dust.

The Citizen first reported on the matter in February, at which time Acsa spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe said the equipment would be commissioned and put into use. But it never happened.

New explosive detectors approved at OR Tambo

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) confirmed last week that it had approved the use of new ETDs at OR Tambo International Airport.

The regulator’s reference to new equipment suggests that another procurement process may be taking place, despite Acsa already having equipment it previously described as functional.

Sacaa spokesperson Sisa Majola said the regulator had approved Acsa’s original application to procure the equipment on 27 July 2022.

The machines were procured under emergency tender conditions ahead of an audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“Additionally, Sacaa has approved the usage of new ETDs for OR Tambo International Airport in line with the ICAO prescripts. Further questions that are related to the previous explosive trace detectors can be directed to Airports Company South Africa,” he said.

When The Citizen sought clarification from Sacaa on whether the approval of new equipment meant that the original machines would no longer be commissioned, Majola referred the matter back to Acsa.

The regulator approves the commissioning of such equipment.

Acsa’s changing explanations over unused machines

In January, Dijoe told The Citizen that the original machines were functional and would be utilised following commissioning.

Training had also taken place in February 2023, he said, with additional instruction provided to maintenance personnel, training officials and Sacaa officials.

Yet, nine months later on 26 October, Dijoe presented a somewhat different set of circumstance.

“The process leading to the commissioning of the ETD units is underway. The units will first undergo a condition assessment, followed by the training and certification of users. Commissioning will take place thereafter,” Dijoe said.

But the regulator, by its response, voided whatever Dijoe said.

Irregular procurement referred to the Hawks

As previously reported, the entire expenditure was classified as irregular and referred to the Hawks.

According to the findings of an independent investigation disclosed by Acsa, no emergency existed and there had been sufficient time for an open tender.

Dijoe acknowledged that contractual penalties for late delivery had not been collected from Mafoko Security, the company awarded the multimillion-rand contract.

Mafoko was not shown the door despite the procurement irregularities.

“Mafoko remains part of Acsa’s approved panel of security service providers,” Dijoe said last month.

Almost two weeks after The Citizen posed further questions, Acsa has yet to provide substantive answers.