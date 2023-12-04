Kudos to nature’s heroes

Awards recognise those dedicated to conservation of the environment.

The annual Kudu Awards hosted by South African National Parks (SANParks), have again stood as a symbol of appreciation and recognition for the outstanding individuals who are dedicated to the preservation and protection of the country’s natural heritage.

In partnership with TotalEnergies and First National Bank, SANParks celebrated the 17th edition of the awards on Thursday, to thank and congratulate internal and external stakeholders for their contributions to the protection of the environment.

Workers recognised

Among the various categories, the Lifetime Achievement Award held a special place for honouring the unsung heroes – the long-serving workers whose unwavering commitment has left an indelible mark on the parks.

One of the winners was Dan Lancelot Ngobeni who was honoured for his bravery during his service at the park with the Shield Award, which is also recognised as the bravery award.

“I feel so honoured to have my work being recognised as brave, it means a lot.

“It means we are not just working, but that our hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and for that, I’m very grateful.”

Late conservation worker honoured

Another touching story was that of the late Oom Popo Scott for his 45 years of service.

He started working for the park at just 14 years of age.

“He was picked up on the side of the road after a long walk from school by the then park manager warden of the Tsitsikamma National Park and was instantly employed as one of the general workers in the

early ’60s,” said Kruger National Parks spokesperson Ike Phaahla.

As a child attending school at the time, Scott dreamed of becoming a prominent member of society.

“Oom Popo was forced to leave school and start working and ultimately forced to abandon his dreams for education.

“Having given his entire life to the service of SANParks in various positions for over 45 years, his hands built the Otter Trail and huts as the older original version was only decks, hence one of the huts, ‘Scott’, was named after him,” Phaahla said

Although he and the team used to carry timber by hand, he received a bonus of R90 when the huts were completed.

Scott designed and built the forest huts, said Phaahla.

“He designed the Dolphin Trail and built it himself as this was the second attempt to build an alternative to the Otter Trail.

“He built the network of trails, including the boardwalk to the suspension bridge, which he did with recycled plastic.”

Phaahla said SANParks management acknowledged Scott’s devotion and dedicated service in

conservation.