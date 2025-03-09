KZN clinic servicing community closed after snake infestation

The KwaNgcolosi Clinic in Ngcolosi, near Hillcrest, has been closed since Monday.

A local clinic in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) servicing a semi-rural community in the province has shut its doors after multiple reported snake sightings, including a black mamba and a python.

The KwaNgcolosi Clinic in Ngcolosi, near Hillcrest, has been closed since Monday and has redirected patients to Maphephetheni and Waterfall clinics.

Staff said a snake was spotted in the pharmacy and later in the filing room, according to The Witness, raising concerns about safety.

Residents frustrated over KZN clinic closure

Residents of KwaNgcolosi are increasingly frustrated as this has left the community without access to essential health services.

“The clinic we have is the only one that works. I have seen others come here by bus from all these places. If this clinic closes, we have nowhere else to go,” said one resident.

A snake catcher recently removed a black mamba from the premises, but visitors say this is not the first incident.

Community members claim there have been at least four other snake sightings at the clinic, with some also reporting encounters with rock monitors.

The Citizen contacted KZN Department of Health spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa, for a response. Once received, this will be added to the story.

Limpopo snakes

In January this year, the Limpopo Department of Health was forced to temporarily close Mogoto Clinic in Zebediela due to a “large” snake sighting on the premises.

“To ensure the safety of both staff and patients, the department took immediate actions, including the deployment of snake catchers to the site,” said spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

“In addition, snake repellent mechanisms have been put in place, and all potential entry points to the building have been securely closed off.

“Multi-community stakeholders, led by the ward councilor, also joined in and cleaned the clinic yard.

“These precautionary measures were implemented to prevent any further incidents and to provide a safe environment for healthcare services,” he said.

