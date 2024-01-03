KZN festive season storm count: 31 lives lost, more than 700 homes destroyed

Latest update of the trail of death and destruction left by the KZN floods and stormy weather which raged from Christmas Eve until New Year's.

Police Search and Rescue officials on the ground at the Ladysmith floods. Photo: Saps

KwaZulu-Natal’s picturesque landscapes have been marred by tragedy and destruction as heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, wreaked havoc across the region this festive season.

KZN deaths

The toll stands at 31 lives lost, with three individuals still missing, according to an update provided by KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (KZN Cogta) on Wednesday, 3 January.

In the latest incidents reported, a man was tragically struck by lightning in Eshowe on New Year’s Eve, and a 64-year-old lost his life while swimming on the south coast.

Trail of destruction

The heavy rains have not only claimed lives but have also left a trail of destruction, impacting households, businesses, and vital public infrastructure such as schools, roads, and bridges.

Preliminary reports from the ongoing assessment show that about 600 households have been affected, with more than 140 dwellings completely destroyed.

Hardest-hit KZN districts

Uthukela District emerged as the most affected, recording 23 fatalities during the flash flood that hit the town of Ladysmith on Christmas Eve.

The Umgungundlovu District suffered significant damage, with two deaths and one person still missing after a car was swept away in the uMsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg.

Other affected districts include King Cetshwayo, where strong winds damaged more than 40 households, and Umzinyathi, where more than 100 homes were damaged, leaving 21 people homeless.

The Department of Social Development is offering psychological support, and collaboration with other sector departments, including Human Settlement, Transport, and Home Affairs, has been initiated for coordinated assistance.

Rescue searches called off

Meanwhile, the search for survivors of the Ladysmith flood was concluded by rescue teams on Monday afternoon, following the recovery of a man’s body in the Klip River.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda conveyed that after successfully concluding their search-and-rescue mission in Ladysmith, officers from Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Empangeni, Vryheid, Newcastle, and Ladysmith, along with representatives from government and private institutions, have returned to their respective bases.

Damage assessments still ongoing in KZN areas

MEC for KZN Cogta, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, told the media that in a bid to assess the extent of the damages and coordinate assistance, a representative from the Presidency has joined the efforts.

Sithole-Moloi also went on to say that despite ongoing relief efforts, concerns persist as the rains continue, hampering the pace of assessments.

“However, KZN COGTA reassures the public that relief will be provided as swiftly as possible. Once the assessments are concluded, the cost of damages will be established, and cooperation with all relevant departments will be sought for necessary intervention,” she said.

The province acknowledges the support of social partners, including the Al-Imdaad Foundation, IPSS Medical Rescue, and the South African Red Cross, in search and rescue operations and disaster relief. The South African Police Services are also commended for intensifying search operations to locate missing individuals.

Residents urged to report missing loved ones

As the search and rescue operations continue, KZN Cogta appeals to individuals with missing loved ones due to heavy rains to report urgently. Municipalities are urged to collaborate with disaster teams to assess every ward and establish the cost of damages.

With the rains expected to persist and Alert Level 2 Thunderstorms issued for different areas in KwaZulu-Natal, citizens are advised to remain indoors where safe.

As many return to work after the festive holidays, motorists are urged to exercise extra vigilance on the roads. Postponing trips until the weather clears is advised, and disaster response teams will remain on high alert throughout the rainy season.