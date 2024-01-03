Weather update: Brace for thunderstorms and hail in Eastern Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 4 January.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and a large amount of small hail in the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape and extremely high fire danger in two provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 4 January

Residents of the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape have been warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northwestern parts of the Northern Cape and the Cederberg Municipality of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 4 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy weather in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme north-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme east.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions awaits the residents of the North West province, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot but warm in the east, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast and in places along the south coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cloudy along the south coast, where it will be cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the far west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the west.