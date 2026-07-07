JMPD officer accused of murdering colleague remains behind bars

The JMPD officer allegedly had an argument with her girlfriend while attending an event at a club when the shooting happened.

A 40-year-old Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) police officer accused of murdering her colleague will remain behind bars until her next court appearance.

Amukelani Musengi appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 June.

Independent Investigative Police Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the matter was postponed to Wednesday, 8 July, for verification of her address.

Shooting

Musengi allegedly had an argument with her girlfriend while attending an event at a club in Glenridge Extension 16, Soweto, in the early hours of Sunday, 28 June.

She reached out to her colleague to intervene.

Suping said that when the colleague arrived at the event venue, Musengi’s partner got into the colleague’s car, and they drove away.

“As they were driving away from the event, Musengi, who was off duty, fired several shots with her service firearm towards the departing car, fatally wounding her fellow JMPD colleague

“The JMPD officer was certified dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. Musengi was arrested and charged for murder of her colleague,” Suping said.

Precious stones case

Meanwhile, a third suspect in the R14.9‑million Killarney gem heist has been arrested after evading police.

The suspect handed herself over to police at the Edenvale police station on Monday, 6 June, after being on the run since the weekend, when police went to her house to arrest her.

Suping said the suspect will make her first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 7 July.

“To date, three suspects have been arrested. The arrest of the remaining two suspects out of five is imminent.”

The suspect is expected to also face charges, including robbery with aggravating circumstances and fraud.

Her arrest comes as her two co-accused, suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer Adrian MacKenzie and private security firm owner Etienne van der Walt, were remanded in custody ahead of their formal bail application next Thursday.