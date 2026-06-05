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Eight dogs euthanised after woman mauled to death in Klerksdorp

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

5 June 2026

08:57 pm

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Circumstances are unclear after a woman was found dead in Klerksdorp. The eight dogs were euthanised and police are seeking help to identify victim.

Eight dogs euthanised after woman mauled to death in Klerksdorp

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The SPCA has euthanised eight dogs after an unidentified woman was allegedly mauled to death by dogs in Klerksdorp, North West, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has registered an inquest docket and is investigating the gruesome death of a woman believed to be in her 30s.

Unidentified woman mauled to death

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the incident, which occurred on Magaretha Prinsloo Street, was reported on 5 June at around 5:45am.

“It is alleged that the body of the deceased was discovered by a man from a nearby residence while on his way to work,” Myburgh said.

The man immediately reported the matter to the police, and Emergency and Medical Rescue Services declared the woman dead at the scene.

“The deceased sustained multiple wounds across her body, consistent with dog bites,” Myburgh said.

Circumstances unclear

According to the police, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear, as there are no eyewitnesses who have come forward to the police. The woman has also not yet been identified.

Authorities found eight dogs at a nearby residence, and they took the canines into the custody of the SPCA. The SPCA removed the dogs from the premises and euthanised them.

The police have urged anyone with information that could assist police investigations or help identify the deceased to contact the Klerksdorp Detective Branch Commander, Col JC Scholtz, on Cell: 082 578 0187 or the nearest police station.

Saps said the information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

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Read more on these topics

dog attack North West Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) South African Police Service (SAPS)

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