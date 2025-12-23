KZN storm: Death toll rises as more bad weather expected

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli visited the communities affected by the floods.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thami Ntuli has confirmed that four people have died so far after the severe storm that hit the province’s South Coast on Sunday.

The heavy rain led to severe flooding and significant damage to roads and properties.

Four dead in KZN floods

On Monday evening, Ntuli confirmed that two people died in KZN’s Ugu district.

A 63-year-old woman lost her life when the house she was in collapsed in a mudslide in Bomela, Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality. A 46-year-old man also drowned after being swept away by floodwaters in Qholoqholo, in the Umzumbe Local Municipality.

The premier also said two bodies have been found in Amanzimtoti. This after a car with five passengers was washed away. Two of the passengers managed to escape. The fifth person is still missing, with search operations continuing.

Ntuli gave the update after visiting the communities that were affected by the floods.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. The provincial government is mobilising all available resources to assist affected communities and ensure that urgent relief reaches those in need,” he said.

Debris from the floods has washed up on KZN’s beaches. Picture: Facebook/KZN Cogta

More bad weather to come

While disaster management teams are still busy clearing and repairing the roads and properties that were damaged during the storms, Ntuli warned residents that more bad weather is expected in KZN in the coming days.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that severe thunderstorms are expected in the Eastern Cape and the western parts of KZN.

It said the storms could lead to flooding, excessive lightning, strong winds and hail.

Power outages

Meanwhile, several areas in KZN are without power after the storms damaged electricity networks.

The Marina Beach, Greenpoint, Park Rynie, Marburg and Harding areas were all affected by the power outages.

Eskom said technical teams are on the ground conducting repair work.

“Electricity supply has already been restored or partially restored in some areas, while investigations and repairs continue in others. At this stage, there is no estimated time of restoration for the outstanding faults, as the full extent of the damage is still being assessed,” it said.

“Eskom urges members of the public to exercise extreme caution and to stay away from electricity infrastructure, including power lines and network equipment, as these may still be live and could pose a danger to people and animals.”

