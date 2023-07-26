Leaked document sparks tensions and detentions in Botswana

By Brian Sokutu

A leaked document said to have been drafted by the Botswana Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) to discredit exiled former president Ian Khama, formed the basis for the 48-hour detention last week of members of the opposition Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), according to released detainees.

The Botswana High Commission in South Africa would not respond to questions by The Citizen on Monday, with embassy official Tiny Mothibi promising “to share this with our headquarters”.

The rift between Khama and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, has led to him spending the past two years in South Africa.

Facing charges such as unlawful possession of firearms and weapons, Khama is seeking a declaratory order to reject any extradition request by Botswana government.

Reliving his ordeal, BPF publicity secretary Lawrence Ookeditse, who was detained with activist Dina Montle, said Botswana security police questioned him about “a minute or letter the DIS said was their internal document that was leaked”.

“The funny thing is that the document was never shared with me. It spoke about how the DIS intended to use the international media to discredit former president Khama,” said Ookeditse.

Despite not having been tortured while in detention, Ookeditse said he was “frightened by the arrest”.

“They barged into our house at around 10.30pm and asked me to go with them to their Sebele detention centre – confiscating my phone and released me at about 2am, after the interrogation,” he said.

Ookeditse has described the swoop by Botswana security police on BPF members as “a form of political harassment, intended to scare us into silence”.

BPF vice-president Reggy Reatile said members of his party were “being harassed by the regime”.