Ntseki commits to rectify mistakes as Chiefs lose second friendly

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former Orlando Pirates and now Township Rollers midfielder Thabo Rakhale came back to haunt Kaizer Chiefs at a packed National Stadium in Gaborone.

Rakhale scored the winning goal for his new team Township Rollers in an international friendly on Saturday afternoon. It was Chiefs’ second defeat after the 1-0 loss to Young Africans in Tanzania last weekend.

This time around Chiefs did show some promise, but they just could not get any rhythm going but did create a few chances in the first half.

Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has, however, committed to work on the shortcomings he saw in the two games ahead of the start of the DStv Premiership next weekend.

“In terms of the playing minutes in preparing for the first game, I think we are on the right track,” said Nsteki after the game.

“Because if you look at the first half, the first group of players who played – it was more of getting them playing minutes.

“In Tanzania we gave them less minutes. And for the second batch, it was more of them getting a top up.”

Chiefs’ defending a concern for Ntseki

Ntseki was unimpressed by how his team defended in the game, especially where they conceded the goal. He felt they could have done better.

“The first thing is that you don’t give away goals like that. It means we are not properly positioning ourselves and putting pressure on the ball,” he said.

“We allowed them to play a diagonal ball and unfortunately we could not defend the far side of the cross.

“So, these are things that we are addressing, these are the things that we will be working on.”

Up front, Chiefs also missed some promising chances.

“When you look at the first half, we created a few chances and we will be looking at the chances we created to see what were the challenges in finishing them.”

Ntseki has a week to get Amakhosi running as they open their Premiership campaign next Sunday against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.