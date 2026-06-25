Lend a hand as winter hits Pretoria’s most vulnerable hard

Geseënde Hande feeds 500 to 600 people daily in Danville, using 15kg rice per meal as winter amplifies hunger and blanket needs.

As winter temperatures continue to drop, the needs of the most vulnerable increase, especially the homeless.

Bella Prins of Geseënde Hande non-profit organisation said winter amplifies the needs out on the streets.

Geseënde Hande feeds 500 to 600 people daily in Danville

Prins and her partners, Marie Els and Ester Malan, started the NPO 17 years ago and have since been feeding the community of Danville in west Pretoria seven days a week.

Prins said in a week, they feed between 500 and 600 people and use up to 15kg of rice per meal, and about 10 to 20kg of meat.

“The need just continues to grow, especially during winter. People eat more during the winter to stay warm,” she added.

Prins said it was sad to see when they hand out blankets to the children of the community, they run to grab a blanket, with adults also asking for blankets.

“We don’t always have enough blankets or clothes for the adults,” she added. Prins said during winter, they aim to serve the people hot meals like stews and soup, while in summer they serve macaroni and cheese with salads.

Winter amplifies hunger and blanket needs

“We try to focus on the children and the elderly in the community who are in need, but there are so many,” she added.

Prins urged the community to help them help others by supporting charities and donating to help lessen the burdens.

Lieutenant-Colonel Dineo Sekgotodi, speaking for the medical and community chaplain, said the vulnerability on the streets was getting worse.

“It is cold and they are unable to get jobs or food in the dust bins as there are many, and people are no longer throwing leftovers in the dust bins,” she said.

Every week, Sekgotodi and her team from the medical and community chaplain feed up to 80 homeless people in Sunnyside.

80 homeless fed weekly

Earlier this week, Sekgotodi and her team managed to return homeless people who were staying in front of the Pretoria Central police station to the Kotze Street shelter in Johannesburg.

“They travelled safely and on arrival they were warmly welcomed. “They bathed after not showering for a long time.

“They were given new clothes and a special meal. Some had stayed there for more than 20 years. The authorities tried to remove them but failed,” she added.

Sekgotodi said transport tickets were purchased for a group returning to Durban, Cape Town and Mpumalanga.