Third fatal winter shack fire devastates Pretoria informal settlement

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the fire, while search and recovery teams continue combing through the wreckage for possible victims.

Another life has been claimed in a shack fire in Pretoria West, marking the third blaze to devastate informal settlements this winter.

Emergency services rushed to the Bremer Street settlement, known locally as the Groen Containers, after flames engulfed two shacks on Tuesday morning.

Concerns raised as fire claims woman’s life

City of Tshwane spokesperson Valentine Matlala confirmed the fire was extinguished, but a woman was found dead in the debris.

The tragedy follows last month’s infernos at Plastic View in Pretoria East, where 150 shacks were destroyed, and another blaze days later that consumed 100 more.

Pretoria West ward councillor Leon Kruyshaar said the latest incident highlights the dangers of overcrowded structures and illegal recycling depots operating among homes.

“These activities increase the risk of fires and place lives in danger,” he said, urging residents to avoid storing combustible materials and to prioritise safety.

“I have also raised concerns about the operation of illegal recycling depots among residential structures, which significantly increase the risk of fires and place lives in danger.”

Authorities investigate cause of fatal blaze

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the fire, while search and recovery teams continue combing through the wreckage to determine if more victims are present.

Despite swift emergency responses, Kruyshaar said the lack of permanent infrastructure and safe planning leaves thousands exposed to deadly risks each winter.