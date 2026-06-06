Foreign national arrested in R2.3m tobacco smuggling crackdown

A white Nissan truck transporting illicit tobacco from Zimbabwe and destined for Gauteng.

A 49‑year‑old Zimbabwean national has been arrested after police intercepted a truck loaded with illicit tobacco worth R1.5 million, in a high‑stakes anti‑smuggling operation that also netted the R800,000 vehicle and exposed the suspect’s illegal stay in South Africa.

The foreign national was handcuffed in the Moletlane policing area on Friday.

Illicit tobacco

Police said the successful anti-smuggling operation was executed following intelligence received about a white Nissan truck transporting illicit tobacco from Zimbabwe and destined for Gauteng Province.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Provincial Tracking Team, supported by Tshimollo Security and Investigations, placed the truck under observation.

“At about 17:00, the truck was spotted travelling along the R518 public road in Moletlane and was stopped and searched. Police discovered 333 master boxes of Hookar tobacco with an estimated street value of R1.5 million.

“The 49-year-old male driver, a Zimbabwean national, was immediately arrested on the spot. Further investigations established that the suspect was in the country illegally,” said Ledwaba

Court

Ledwaba said the Nissan truck, valued at R800,000, and the illicit tobacco were seized during the arrest, with a combined value of R2.3 million.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Zebediela Periodical court on Monday, 08 June 2026, facing charges of Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act of 91 and Contravention of the Immigration Act.”

Police investigations are continuing.

Cigarette trafficker

Last month, Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) hailed the 13‑year jailing of a Limpopo cigarette trafficker as a watershed moment, demanding sweeping new laws to treat illicit traders as economic saboteurs rather than petty offenders.

This followed the sentencing of 56-year-old Toni Nathaniel Gumbo by the Polokwane Commercial Crimes Court after he was convicted of possession of illicit cigarettes and contravening the Immigration Act.

Police intercepted Gumbo on the R516 in the Tuinplaas policing area after acting on intelligence about a white Ford Ranger allegedly transporting illicit cigarettes from Musina to Gauteng.

Sentence

Officers recovered 36 master cases of Remington Gold cigarettes concealed inside boxes, with an estimated street value of R360 000.

TJSA spokesperson Yusuf Abramjee said the sentence should become the model for a sweeping national crackdown on tax crime.