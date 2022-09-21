50 learners suspended after stabbing at high school in Randfontein

Citizen Reporter

Three learners arrested after a stabbing incident took place at TM Letlhake Secondary School in Simunye, Randfontein, earlier this month are due to make their first court appearance.

The trio, set to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, are being charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, Bekkersdal police spokesperson Linkie Lefakane confirmed to Randfontein Herald.

Two of the suspects are 17 years old, and the third is 18.

The incident reportedly began inside school premises before moving outside.

The learners sustained injuries to their upper bodies and bruises on their hands. They were taken to Simunye Clinic, where one of them was later transferred to Leratong Hospital for further medical care.

The learner who was hospitalised is in a stable condition.

50 suspended

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to the publication that “approximately” 50 learners said to have been linked to the stabbing have been suspended.

The incident was branded “a disruption” to teaching and learning.

“There was a parents meeting on 16 September, and it was resolved that schooling would resume on 19 September and the perpetrators be identified.

“Those learners have since been identified and were suspended on 20 September; we must add that teaching and learning have proceeded as normal,” said Mabona.

The learners were suspended as per Section 9(1) of the South African Schools Act, which states that anyone suspected of serious misconduct can be prohibited from attending school.

However, such a suspension can only be enforced once the learner in question has been granted a reasonable opportunity to make representations.

“If a learner is suspended, the School Governing Body must conduct the disciplinary proceedings within seven days of the suspension, failing which, the governing body must obtain the approval of the head of department for the continuation of the suspension of such a learner.

“It must be noted that the school’s code of conduct will assist further in highlighting key transgressions thereof,” Mabona explained.

Calm has been restored at the school, he added.

The motive for the stabbing remains unknown, with investigations continuing, Lefakane said.

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Randfontein Herald, by Nonkululeko Mathebula. Read the original articles here and here.