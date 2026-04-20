JUST IN: Driver arrested over deadly alleged road rage incident in Emmarentia

It is believed that the incident followed a minor bumper bashing.

The driver of a motor vehicle who allegedly shot and killed another motorist and wounded his wife in a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia has been arrested.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman believed to be the wife of one of the men allegedly retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

Arrest

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“The 58-year-old driver is arrested and is expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday), 21 April 2026.

Alleged road rage

Earlier, Nevhuhulwi explained what transpired during the deadly incident.

“It is alleged that a female passenger, suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers, went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband, leaving the other driver and the female passenger injured.

“The police will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The public, especially drivers, is urged to always abide by traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads to avoid road rage situations,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Disturbing video

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to refrain from sharing the video of the altercation.

The very disturbing video being circulated on social media platforms shows one of the men next to the gun, while the daughter of the man who was killed cries uncontrollably next to the body of her father lying on the roadside.

A little boy, presumably the man’s son, uses CPR to try to bring his dead father back to life on the side of the road, his hands covered in blood.

The mother is also shown in the video, sitting injured from her gunshot wounds.