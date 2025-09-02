Lilian Ngoyi businesses reeling as roadworks drag on

'I have asthma, and the dust coming from the construction site is affecting me and my business as well', said one business owner.

Amid the pomp and ceremony that accompanied Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s “re-opening” of Phase 1 of the Lilian Ngoyi, businesses along the once-busy street continue to count the costs of the dragging repairs.

Our City News (OCN) spoke to a number of businesses trading on Lilian Ngoyi, who spoke about how they were losing hope and money because of the unfinished work.

The street was closed after the 2023 explosion, leaving businesses crippled and residents inconvenienced. While officials insist that progress is being made, business owners say the delays are eroding their livelihoods and they have lost all trust in the City.

The Phase 1 work is a partial re-opening while the rest of the street is still undergoing major repairs that are expected to be completed in 2026.

Nizar Noor, a shop owner on Lilian Ngoyi Street, said the drop in foot traffic following the explosion was hurting their businesses, meaning that outlets could not keep up with the running costs for their businesses.

He said even though some landlords had tried to meet businesses halfway by offering a discount on the rent, it was not enough to keep some businesses going.

“In this critical situation, the rent is the biggest issue as there is no business. I have to pay the landlord from my own pocket”, says Noor.

Noor said the ongoing construction had not only affected his business, but his health had also taken a knock.

“I have asthma, and the dust coming from the construction site is affecting me and my business as well”, said Noor.

‘I am really suffering’

Another business owner who identified himself as Mohammed said accessing the street had become a nightmare for distributors.

“I am really suffering, nobody has access to my business, companies do not want to deliver to us anymore”, says Mohammed, who owns a bakery on Lilian Ngoyi.

Further compounding issues was the rise in crime in the area, as there was less police visibility.

Said Irfan Zahoor said criminals took their time when breaking into businesses, as they did not fear getting caught.

“I felt very bad and I was shocked because they almost made the shop empty and they took all expensive items”, said Zahoor.

Meeting with the City

City officials met with the business owners a week ahead of Morero’s event where the complaints were laid bare by the business community.

Speaking at the meeting, held on 23 August, Superintendent Silas Mokgabudi from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) told the business owners that they had recruited un-uniformed police officers to patrol the area.

However, the business owners and residents said they have yet to be convinced that the intervention was working.

The feedback session was organised by the City and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA)

Miyelani Maluleke, a project manager at JRA, told the businesses the complete refurbishment of the street would last 24 months, hence it had been broken down into two phases.

He explained some of the delays, saying that they: “had a contractor that was appointed, and in terms of the progress we were not impressed. We had to terminate the contract and brought in Korone Engineers as the new contractor”.

The second phase of the project, said Maluleke will commence this month and was scheduled to be completed in August 2026.

This story is produced by Our City News, a non-profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.