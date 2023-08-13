Lindiwe Zulu accused of nepotism, union demands dismissal amid appointment controversy

By Vukosi Maluleke

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s alleged attempt to hire Linton Mchunu, who is believed to be her close ally as director-general has ruffled some feathers, with many accusing Zulu of nepotism.

Mchunu previously served as Zulu’s chief of staff during her tenure as Small Business Development Minister.

City Press reported that controversy around the proposed appointment stems from Zulu’s alleged adjustment of the appointment criteria to favour Mchunu, who didn’t quite meet the requirements.

Zulu must be dismissed

Nehawu recently penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa calling for Zulu’s immediate dismissal in response to the allegations.

Meanwhile earlier this week, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said during the ruling party’s 2019 elections manifesto review launch, the ANC should have acted faster to stop corruption.

“As a nation, we have learnt the harsh impact on society and economy arising from the loss of integrity in State institutions, business as well as in political and other formations,” said Mbalula.

“We were remiss in not preventing a drift from the compass of integrity that inspired the generation whose mission was to achieve a democratic and inclusive society,” he added.

Process manipulated

Zulu’s second in command, deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu also wrote to both the department and Cabinet, expressing her disapproval.

City Press reported that Bogopane-Zulu alleged that Mchunu was not qualified for the job, had poor managerial skill and that the hiring process had been manipulated to work in his favour.

Leaderless for too long

Meanwhile, Social Development department remains without a director-general for over five years since Zane Dangor’s resignation in 2017.

According to City Press, the vacant post was advertised multiple times with no interviews held until mid-2022, where Mchunu was recommended as the most suitable candidate, over two senior candidates who were more qualified and experienced than him.

The Department of Public Service and Administration withdrew Zulu’s written submission to Cabinet earlier this week following numerous complaints and objections of alleged nepotism.