Load reduction to hit Gauteng this week

Gauteng and KZN are the last provinces to ditch load reduction, with Eskom now on track to eliminate it completely by 2027.

Gauteng residents will face another week of scheduled power cuts, with load reduction set to affect different areas across the province from Monday, 17 August, through to Monday, 24 August.

The outages, to be implemented in two daily windows, will rotate through ten designated blocks covering suburbs from Soweto to the Vaal.

Monday

The week will begin with Block A off from 5am to 9am, affecting Ivory Park Extension 8 and 10, Kaalfontein Extension 1, 2 and 5, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea Glen.

In the evening, from 5pm to 10pm, Block B will take over, covering Dube and Dube Extension 1, Mofolo East, West and South, Meadowlands Zone 6, 7 and 8, Luipaardsvlei, and Riverside.

Tuesday

Block C will be off from 5am to 9am, hitting Dobsonville and Dobsonville Extension 5 and 7, Naledi, Mabopane C, E, U, W, V and X, Mabopane M Extension 2, and Winterveldt Ward 2 and 13.

In the evening, from 5pm to 10pm, Block D will take over, covering Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka, Dhlamini and Klipspruit, Chiawelo, and Kagiso.

Wednesday

Block F will run from 5am to 9am, affecting Cuba, Graceland, Havana, Jetta, Lakeside and Palm Springs, Diepkloof and Diepkloof Zone 1, 2 and 6, Orlando East, Soweto Nomzamo, and Spruit View.

The evening slot, from 5pm to 10pm, will see two blocks run simultaneously.

Block I will cover Monise, Mokoena and Mavimbela, Zuma and Ramakonopi East, Mfundo Park Extension 30B, Vosloorus A and B, and Vosloorus Extension 4, 9, 10, 16, 23, 31 and 32.

Block J will cover Orange Farm and Orange Farm Extension 1 to 4 and 8, Stretford Extension 2 to 10, Sharpeville and Sharpeville Outlying, Evaton and Evaton Central, and Sebokeng Unit 1, 7, 8 and 12.

Thursday

Block H will run from 5am to 9am, affecting Vereeniging Sharpeville, Sebokeng Unit 3, 7, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19, Sebokeng East, Westside Park West, and Daveyton Extension 2, 3 and 4.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block G will take over, covering Tsakane Extension 5 and 11, Klippan and Mabopane U and B, Mabopane Part 19 SP, Winterveldt Extension 3, and Ga-Rankuwa.

Friday

Two blocks will run in the morning window, both from 5am to 9am. Block J will again cover Orange Farm and the surrounding Vaal areas, while Block I will cover the same suburbs listed on Wednesday.

The evening slot, from 5pm to 10pm, will be limited to Block E, affecting Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, and Nooitgedacht.

Saturday

Block D will return from 5am to 9am, covering Rethabiseng, Kudube, Moroka, Dhlamini and Klipspruit, Chiawelo, and Kagiso.

Block C will follow from 5pm to 10pm, affecting Dobsonville, Naledi, Mabopane C, E, U, W, V and X, Mabopane M Extension 2, and Winterveldt Ward 2 and 13.

Sunday

Block A will run from 5am to 9am, covering Ivory Park Extension 8 and 10, Kaalfontein Extension 1, 2 and 5, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea Glen.

The evening window, from 5pm to 10pm, will again combine two blocks: Block B, affecting Dube and Dube Extension 1, Mofolo East, West and South, Meadowlands Zone 6, 7 and 8, Luipaardsvlei, and Riverside; and Block J, covering Orange Farm and the surrounding Vaal areas listed earlier in the week.

Monday

The week will close with Block C off from 5am to 9am, followed by Block D from 5pm to 10pm, repeating the suburbs listed for Tuesday, 18 August.

How long will load reduction last?

The Eastern Cape recently became the seventh province removed from load reduction schedules, surpassing an October target. 1.2 million customers or 71% of those originally affected now have stable power.

Gauteng and KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) are the last provinces to ditch the programme, with Eskom now on track to eliminate it completely by 2027.