Two suspects killed in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

One of the suspects is believed to have been wanted for ten murder cases.

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battles occurred in Inanda on Monday.

Suspect wanted for 10 murder cases

One of the suspects is believed to have been wanted for 10 murder cases, including a recent incident this past weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiuda said officers also recovered two firearms at the scene.

“Two suspects who were wanted in connection with several cases of murder and attempted murder were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Mzomusha area, Newtown C Section in Inanda on Monday morning, 9 March 2026.”

Shootout

Netshiunda said officers were searching for at least five suspects during an operation that started just after midnight on Monday morning.

He said two of the suspects were located at Mzomusha area with the assistance of a drone.

“When police approached the house in which the suspects were hiding, a shootout ensued, which resulted in the two suspects, aged 20 and 25 years old, sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects. A search for the remaining suspects is ongoing.”

The house where the suspects were hiding. Picture: KZN Saps

KZN shootout

In another case in KZN, last month, four suspects were killed in an intense shootout with police.

Police said the gun battle occurred at Amatikwe Area 2 in Inanda on a Tuesday night.

Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for various cases, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a firearm.

4 wanted suspects shot dead

Police responded to intelligence about the wanted suspects, who were spotted at their hideout in a two-room shack at Amatikwe.

“When police arrived at the scene, a shootout ensued between the suspects and police, which resulted in the four wanted suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that four firearms, all of which were pistols and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.

Cape Town shooting

Meanwhile, police are searching for suspects after four people were shot and killed at an informal settlement in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Philippi East on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that murder and attempted murder dockets had been opened for investigation. No arrests have been made.

“Three men and a woman were shot dead and another person injured in the Marikana informal settlement in a shooting incident on Saturday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that two gunmen entered the yard at approximately 9.30pm on Disa Road and fired several shots. A woman who was injured during the shooting left before police arrived,” Potelwa said.

