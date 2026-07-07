Madlanga commission ‘could go on for years, but we don’t want to do that’

The commission is engaging the Presidency over the possibility of extending the inquiry's deadline.

The Madlanga commission is considering requesting a deadline extension as it faces increasing pressure to conclude its work within the current timeframe.

With the inquiry officially set to wrap up by 31 August, engagements with the Presidency are now underway to determine whether additional time will be granted.

Madlanga commission seeks extension

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, that discussions are ongoing following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s indication that he is open to extending the deadline.

“The commission has consistently said that it is under huge pressure. There is quite a bit that the commission needs to get through in terms of witnesses’ testimony.

“So I certainly can confirm that we are in engagement with the Presidency,” he told the media.

Despite this, Michaels stressed that the commission continues to work towards meeting the existing deadline as a detailed schedule for witness testimony is already in place.

Public hearings are expected to continue until the end of July, while August has been reserved for compiling the final report.

Limited extension likely

While declining to specify how long an extension might be, Michaels made it clear that the commission is not seeking a prolonged timeframe.

“We don’t want to be in existence for another year or anything along those lines. If anything, the commission is considering a request for a short extension,” he said.

“We have quite a number of witnesses who need to answer to very serious allegations that have been made in public testimony.

“As you have seen today, there’s more that is coming out so we are going through a very meticulous process of understanding and estimating how much time is going to be needed to get through what is on our current schedule.

“We are not talking about additional work,” Michaels continued.

He noted that given the commission’s mandate is “very wide”, the inquiry “could go on for years”.

However, there is no intention to allow it to drag on indefinitely.

“We don’t want to do that. We certainly, as the commission, do not want to be in that position.”

No immediate changes to scope

In response to questions about expanding the commission’s terms of reference, Michaels suggested that while there is a clear plan in place, adjustments cannot be ruled out entirely.

He also avoided detailing the number of witnesses still to testify, though he acknowledged that the list remains “long”.

“There’s a lot of work to be done and I really wouldn’t want to get into detail of exactly how many witnesses we still have to come.”

The commission is to likely to call expert witnesses to assist in developing its final recommendations, particularly in light of ongoing concerns about the state of the criminal justice system, which, Michaels remarked, is “under strain” from corruption, criminality and alleged political interference.

Cat Matlala testimony

Businessman Suliman Carrim, who was due to appear on 15 July, will not testify as planned.

Carrim’s appearance remains uncertain after being postponed twice due to ill health.

“Let’s how it goes. There’s a lot on our plate. There are many moving parts and we certainly will keep you abreast as developments unfold,” Michaels said.

Instead, tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is scheduled to take the stand next Wednesday.

Matlala’s testimony was postponed by retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Tuesday.

Michaels also addressed the situation involving senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan, who is recovering in hospital after surviving an alleged attempted assassination on 28 June.

“The commission is keen for Major General Khan to appear before the commission.

“It is unfortunate in some way that he is not able to testify in answering these allegations that the commission is running with.”

Two interim reports have been submitted by the commission to date, with the first delivered in December and the second in May this year.