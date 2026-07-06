Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s testimony at Madlanga Commission postponed

Matlala was expected to testify before the commission on Tuesday, 7 July after he was subpoenaed last week.

The Madlanga Commission has confirmed tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala will not take the appear this week, with evidence leaders instead seeking a postponement of his testimony to a later date.

Matlala was expected to testify before the commission on Tuesday, 7 July, after he was subpoenaed last week.

The corruption-accused businessman is currently being held at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

‘Heightened tensions’

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Matlala, who previously testified before Parliament’s ad hoc committee in late 2025, was a “central figure” in the inquiry.

“Due to the heightened media and public interest in the testimony of Mr Vusimuzi Matlala, the commission wishes to advise that whilst Mr Matlala has been subpoenaed to appear before it on Tuesday, 7 July, the evidence leaders will request that his testimony be postponed to a date to be determined.

“Mr Matlala will therefore not appear in-person before the commission on Tuesday but his legal representative will instead be physically present,” Michaels said.

Court setback

Matlala’s expected appearance before the commission follows a setback in court after his plea agreement with the state was rejected by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 1 July.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of corruption, money laundering and fraud linked to a R228 million health services contract awarded to his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Plea agreement

As part of the agreement, Matlala had also committed to testifying as a state witness in collaboration with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

However, the court found the proposed sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment, with seven years suspended, to be too lenient, as it would result in only eight years of actual jail time.

Jail time

Magistrate Ignatius Du Preez instead proposed an effective sentence of 12 years’ direct imprisonment.

The state and Matlala’s legal team are now consulting with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether to accept the revised sentence or abandon the deal altogether.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on 13 July.

Separately, Matlala is also facing multiple serious charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder relating to the 2023 failed assassination of his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane.

That trial is expected to begin on 20 July at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa