Madlanga Commission takes a break after Khumalo falls ill

The commission is probing allegations of corruption and infiltration in the criminal justice system.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will resume its public hearings on 13 October.

The Commission will take a scheduled break from 6 to 10 October 2025 due to the unavailability of Commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who will be attending to her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“This week the Commission’s public hearings would have continued until Friday, 3 October 2025, but when the hearing resumed at 09h30 today, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga adjourned it due to the inability of Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo to proceed with his testimony as a result of sudden illness,” it said.

ALSO READ: Mthethwa family working with Dirco to repatriate his remains

Khumalo was set to continue his testimony, having started on Monday.

The commission is probing allegations of corruption and infiltration in the Criminal Justice System.

Illness

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fanni Masimola assured South Africans that Khumalo is in good spirits and receiving medical attention.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Khumalo is receiving the best medical care after feeling unwell.

“The General felt unwell after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College, where he was due to continue with his testimony. General Masemola is in contact with the senior officer and confirms that he is in good spirits and following the health advice of his physician.

“The General’s health is receiving priority, and the Madlanga Commission will be kept abreast of all developments pertaining to his condition as well as when he will be available to continue with his testimony,” Mathe said.

Nathi Mthethwa

Meanwhile, the late former South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, was recently implicated by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for alleged political interference during his tenure as police minister.

The 58-year-old Mthethwa was found dead on the morning of Tuesday, 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris.

French authorities are investigating the circumstances and say no possibilities, including foul play, are being ruled out.

He was also reportedly on a list of witnesses to be questioned by Parliament’s ad hoc committee into alleged misconduct, collusion and corruption in the police.

Influence

During the commission hearings, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stated that Mthethwa had attempted to influence the Inspector General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe, to drop charges against Richard Mdluli, a former head of police crime intelligence.

Mthethwa is one of three police ministers who have been implicated in political interference, as evidenced to the commission.

ALSO READ: Madlanga commission: ‘Cat’ Matlala threatened to sing hours before his arrest