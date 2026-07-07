Madlanga commission’s list of rogues grows with suspensions, arrests and assassinations

From Senzo Mchunu to Fannie Masemola, Madlanga commission list grows as experts say real test is prosecutions and institutional reform.

Multiple suspensions, arrests and even assassinations followed the explosive press briefing by KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi a year ago, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa establish the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Over the past year, the list of those implicated in connection with corruption who were either suspended, dismissed and/or charged, grew long.

Madlanga commission list grows

High-profile names include: Senzo Mchunu, suspended minister of police; General Fannie Masemola, suspended and charged national police commissioner; Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya suspended as deputy national commissioner: crime detection; and Gareth Mnisi, suspended chief financial officer of the City of Tshwane, who also served in an overarching financial capacity for the Tshwane Metro Police Department and is facing a disciplinary hearing.

Other cases linked to the commission’s allegations involve charged taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni; Matipandile Sotheni, a former member of the Special Task Force charged with the premeditated murder of Witness D, Marius van der Merwe; Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Gauteng Hawks; and senior crime intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan, who was shot recently.

Political lecturer at NorthWest University Benjamin Rapanyane said the Madlanga commission has delivered the high-level suspensions and arrests of key senior political officials who were linked to corruption, intelligence bosses and drug kingpins.

“It has also exposed tender fraud, including a multimillion-rand police health care tender that was awarded to [tenderpreneur] Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.”

University of Limpopo criminology and criminal justice department head Witness Maluleke said Mkhwanazi is a well-deserved hero and should be celebrated for his untapped revelations.

Mkhwanazi a ‘well-deserved hero’

“He definitely laid a foundation for the works of the Madlanga commission.

“He implicated Saps senior officials of criminality, corruption and colluding with politicians; he highlighted the hidden power dynamics in the service.

“His allegations proved that political interference in the commission of organised crime exists across South Africa, with some of the potential suspects believed to be politically connected,” Maluleke said.

“Mkhwanazi also revealed that the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team was unlawful and that it aimed to disrupt the staged investigations of political killings and organised crime criminals.”

Mkhwanazi showed that the organised crime groups were part of police operations and other state institutions, Maluleke said.

Commission vindicated Mkhwanazi

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said the commission has vindicated Mkhwanazi by showing his allegations deserve serious investigation.

“However, the real test is still to come. The commission will only be judged a success if its findings lead to prosecutions, institutional reform, real accountability and not just another report as we have seen with previous commissions,” she added.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said this is the change SA needed.

“A year ago we were all listening in awe to many testimonies. We watched as prominent officials were arrested. But now we wait for these spectacular arrests to result in real change.”

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