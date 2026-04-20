One killed in fatal hydraulic factory explosion in Ekurhuleni

The cause of the explosion remains undetermined and is being investigated.

One person has been killed in a hydraulic factory explosion in Ekurhuleni, on the East Rand.

The blaze broke out at the factory located on Main Reef Road, Wynchwood, on Sunday, just before 3pm.

Fire

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson Eric Maloka said a rescue team from Station 10 responded “promptly to the scene.”

“Upon arrival, firefighters found one 12-metre container and one 6-metre container engulfed in flames. Approximately 70 x 210-litre drums and 27 x 1,000-litre drums were also well alight, with several exploding due to extremely high temperatures.

“The drums contained hydraulic oil, a highly flammable substance when exposed to heat. A district turnout was activated, with additional support from Primrose and Edenvale fire stations, working in collaboration with private ADT Fire and Rescue,” Maloka.

Body

Maloka added that the fire was successfully contained, and firefighters continued with cooling operations to prevent reignition.

“During firefighting, search and rescue operations, one body was discovered burned beyond recognition. Netcare emergency services declared the individual deceased on scene. A Mahindra bakkie and four generators were also destroyed in the fire.

“According to an eyewitness, approximately five individuals were working at the premises before the fire broke out. The witness reported seeing two vehicles leaving the scene, one of which is believed to belong to the owner,” Maloka said.

Picture: City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services

Investigations

Maloka said the cause of the explosion remains undetermined and is being investigated.

“Fire safety officials have been deployed to conduct further investigations. The South African Police Service (SAPS) was also summoned to the scene due to the fatality.”

Tunnel fire

Last week, firefighters extinguished a rubble fire in a tunnel beneath the N12 bridge in the city of Ekurhuleni.

Plumes of smoke were seen emanating from the tunnel beneath the Boeing East Road bridge in Bedfordview.

The bridge is constructed over the N12 freeway.

Recycling materials

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said recycling materials were positively identified as burning from the vertical tunnel next to the pillar post.

Ntladi said the tunnel’s depth was unknown, and no casualties were reported.