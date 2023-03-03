Hip, hip hooray: Malema celebrates his 42nd birthday

Devina Haripersad

The Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) outspoken president Julius Malema turns 42 on Friday. The well-known politician has spent around 29 years in South Africa’s political arena, first joining the ANC Youth League in 1994, before going off to start his own party in July 2013.

Birthday messages poured in for the fiery leader on social media, with many acknowledging him for his commitment to the EFF’s revolution.

The party’s deputy president and chief whip, Floyd Shivambu, wrote: “Happy Birthday President @Julius_S_Malema! May God bless and protect you to see many more revolutionary years! We are entering the decisive phase of our revolution now and will need God’s protection, grace and guidance! The mission remains economic freedom in our lifetime!”

Malema also received well wishes from the party’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He praised his comrade for his leadership role in the economic emancipation movement.

“You, sir gave a whole generation the historic and revolutionary fire to shift gears and inaugurate a tectonic shift from political to economic freedom struggle,” he wrote.

The brotherly love was certainly felt across the board as the birthday wishes came in.

Last year, Malema spent his birthday attending his trial in the East London Regional Court for the unlawful possession of a firearm and contravening the Firearms Control Act.

He was facing these charges along with his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who faced charges relating to accusations that he provided Malema with the rifle during an event.

This year, his plans are not so controversial, although he has yet to share the exact details of what he will be doing to celebrate.

Early years

Malema was born in 1981 in Limpopo and was raised by his single mother who was a domestic worker. When he was nine years of age, he reportedly joined the Masupatsela group of the ANC. Malema was vocal about endorsing Jacob Zuma, when he was still the deputy president of the ANC.

His declarations of loyalty, such as claiming he would “murder for Zuma,” were widely condemned, as were his public performances of an ANC liberation song featuring the phrase “shoot the boer”.