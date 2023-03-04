Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
4 Mar 2023
4:55 am
Politics

Mashatile and Malema co-governing SA not as farfetched as you may think

Stephen Tau

Could Malema and Mashatile lead South Africa post the 2024 polls?

Paul Mashatile and Julius Malema ANC NEC meeting
Paul Mashatile and Julius Malema at the ANC special National Executive Committee session on 20 August 2011 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images
Is South Africa heading for a situation where the country will be co-governed by Paul Mashatile and Julius Malema. Mashatile is the current deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) and is likely to replace David Mabuza as second in command of the country when President Cyril Ramaphosa's long-awaited cabinet reshuffle finally happens. Malema, on the other hand, has been at the helm of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for nearly 10 years. Political analyst Prince Mashele sparked a debate among South Africans this week, when he suggested a scenario in which these two overcome party differences and form...

Read more on these topics