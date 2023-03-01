EFF, DA welcomes ConCourt ruling on Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

Citizen Reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it has welcomed the ConCourt’s ruling against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to reverse the findings and recommendations of the inquiry into the Phala Phala farm investigation.

Report

The independent panel report issued in November, concluded that there was prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the Constitution, law and serious misconduct in connection with his alleged involvement in the stashing of millions in undeclared foreign currency on his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

“From the beginning, we as the EFF knew that Mr Ramaphosa’s approach to the Constitutional Court was irrational and senseless, because he was asking the highest Court in the land to prevent Parliament from holding him accountable on the many crimes committed in Phala Phala.”

“Parliament has an obligation to find out and reveal to the people of South Africa as to the origins of the millions of dollars found in Ramaphosa’s farm, and also expose the nefarious roles played by members of the South African Police Services, and the inaction of other important state institutions,” said the EFF in a statement on Wednesday.

‘Suggestions’

While the ConCourt rejected Ramaphosa’s attempts to prevent Parliament from holding him accountable, EFF has reasserted that Parliament gain access to the farm, subpoena Ramaphosa, interview all the workers and gain footage to all of what transpired.

The party has further ‘suggested’ that Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula save herself from humiliation, and from being held personally liable for the court action if she refuses to set up accountability mechanisms against Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala saga.

EFF says it will also closely monitor all developments and will not close any eye to what has to happen.

“The dismissal of Ramaphosa by the Constitutional Court must be a call to action to all people of South Africa to join the national shutdown on 20 March 2023, and demand his immediate resignation.

“Ramaphosa has undermined the economy of South Africa by smuggling money into this country, not paying tax, and violating the Constitution. Ramaphosa must resign now,” said the EFF.

National shutdown

Meanwhile, EFF has stated that it will rope in taxi drivers and vowed to shut down the country’s economy and transport system to demand reliable electricity and that Ramaphosa resign.

Party leader Julius Malema said the EFF won’t apply for permission to march on the day.

“We won’t apply for nothing. We won’t apply for what is given to us by the Constitution. It is our constitutional right to protest and we will protest on 20 March.

“Just like the Sharpville march, we are not scared of state power, you bring state power, we’ll give you the power of masses,” he told reporters on Sunday, following the party’s plenum held in Ekurhuleni,” he said.

Democratic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance also welcomed the ConCourt’s ruling and stated that the judgement confirmed that this matter can only be fully investigated – to the necessary extent, by the National Assembly in the form of an ad hoc committee in accordance with Rule 253.

The DA added that it will again table a motion with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mapisa-Nqakula, to establish an ad hoc committee on the Phala Phala scandal to bring the matter to the constitutional body empowered to deal with it.

“As we have previously argued, the Phala Phala scandal does not begin and end with the president, and as such, it necessitates an ad hoc committee that will have the full powers to summon and investigate Cabinet ministers, law enforcement bodies, and other state institutions allegedly involved in this cover up.”

“An ad hoc committee is the route that Parliament should have followed when this scandal first broke. And the first witness that must be called by this committee, is Cyril Ramaphosa himself. It is highly irresponsible conduct by the president to bat the Phala Phala scandal between Parliament and the courts all in an attempt to evade difficult questions and full transparency and accountability,” said the DA.