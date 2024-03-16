‘They are fixing their own pockets’ – Malema says North West municipalities have collapsed under ANC

'Many roads are abandoned and others are permanently under construction,' the EFF leader told supporters on Saturday.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused the African National Congress (ANC) enriching itself instead of providing services to residents in North West.

Malema was speaking at the EFF’s provincial manifesto launch held at the Boitekong Stadium in Rustenburg on Saturday.

North West municipalities

Addressing EFF supporters, Malema spoke of the state of infrastructure as such roads in North West and criticised the ANC-led government for collapsing municipalities in the province.

“Many roads are abandoned and others are permanently under construction. In the North West, a trip from Rustenburg to Mahikeng is going to take you four hours [instead of two] because the roads are not proper.

“Either the roads have potholes or they say they are being repaired, but they aren’t fixing anything. They are only fixing their own pockets.

“I get surprised when people mention Ditsobotla or Rustenburg municipality [because] there’s not even [one proper functioning] municipality in North West.

“All municipalities in the North West have collapsed under the leadership of the ANC. All the municipalities are not even sure whether they are going to pay salaries or not,” he told the crowd.

Poor governance in the local government sector has resulted in most municipalities being run into the ground.

Some municipalities struggle to pay staff salaries and employment benefits, deliver basic services such as refuse collection, or provide drinkable water and sanitation.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa previously painted a grim picture of the state of local government, revealing nearly 90% of the 257 municipalities in the country are in trouble.

At least 163 municipalities are currently distressed, while 66 others are dysfunctional.

Additionally, the National Treasury revealed that some municipalities was living beyond its means, with expenditure exceeding revenue.

The EFF leader further called on North West premier Bushy Maape to vacate his office.

“Bushy must resign with immediate effect because we want to deliver services to our people,” Malema said.

Earlier this year, Maape went to Thailand trip to seek medical treatment.

This was the second time the premier had taken time off to focus on his health.

He went on sick leave in June 2023 after undergoing orthopaedic surgery. Maape then returned to work after five months.

Bloated Cabinet

Meanwhile, Malema further said the EFF would reduce the bloated Cabinet when elected into government.

“We will get rid of deputy ministers. We going to do away with those positions. They offices, homes and bodyguards in Pretoria and Cape Town. All of that is going to be removed [and] with that saved money we will give our grandmothers and grandfathers double of what they are getting [for their social grants].

“We don’t want a bloated Cabinet, our Cabinet is too big. There are too many ministers and some of them you don’t even know them.

“You pay too much money for a minister you don’t even know or know their responsibilities. Why do we have a Department of Agriculture and a Department of Fisheries? What nonsense is that,” then EFF leader said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously dismissed the suggestion that his Cabinet was bloated.

Ramaphosa told Parliament in March last year that he was committed to restructuring government.

The president pointed out that prior to 2019, there were 34 ministries and he reduced them to 29 in his initial reconfiguration.