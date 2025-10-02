Mandla Mandela detained as Israel intercepts Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]

Despite the interceptions, most vessels continued their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of Gaza.

Chief Mandla Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, was among activists detained after Israeli naval forces intercepted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla heading toward Gaza.

The Israeli navy is reported to have intercepted global delegations and surrounded them at sea as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-battered Palestinian territory.

Before his detention, Mandela recorded a video message warning of potential abduction by Israeli forces.

“My name is Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela. I’m a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel. I call on you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.

WATCH | Israeli vessels are reportedly surrounding the Alma, one of the flotilla's ships bound for Gaza. Chief Mandla Mandela, who is part of a South African delegation with the flotilla, is urging governments across the world to exert pressure on Israel to release them. pic.twitter.com/ANLZfymzz8

Global flotilla faces military action

The Israeli navy intercepted boats carrying aid to Gaza and detained the activists aboard, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, according to the BBC.

Greta Thunberg from the flotilla: “I'm not scared of Israel. I’m scared of a world that has seemingly lost all sense of humanity.”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reportedly stated that several vessels that form part of the Global Sumud Flotilla had been “safely stopped” and that those aboard were being transferred to an Israeli port.

The navy had told the vessels to change course as they were “approaching an active combat zone”, the ministry added.

However, the flotilla reported that 30 boats were still sailing toward Gaza on Thursday morning, just 46 nautical miles from their intended destination.

Aggressive tactics at sea

The flotilla accused Israeli forces of using violent methods to stop the convoy.

“The Israeli occupation navy forces are using active aggression on the Global Sumud Flotilla. A Florida vessel has been deliberately rammed at sea. Yulara, Meteque and others have been targeted with water cannons. These illegal attacks on unarmed humanitarians,” the GSF said.

Israeli vessels reportedly surrounded the Alma, one of the flotilla’s ships. Mandela urged governments across the world to exert pressure on Israel to release the detained activists.

“This is an illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians. We call on governments and international institutions to demand their immediate safety and release,” the flotilla stated.

Israel has said it will “not allow any vessel to enter the active combat zone” and breach its naval blockade of Gaza

“We confirm that the Israeli occupation forces have ambushed the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters, detaining some of the delegates and attacking the vessels with drones and water cannons,” GSF said.

“These actions represent yet another attempt to silence voices of solidarity and to prevent even the smallest lifeline of relief from reaching Gaza. This is illegal under international law,” the GDF said in a statement.

Largest civilian flotilla yet

The Global Sumud Flotilla involves around 45 vessels from at least 44 countries, making it the largest civilian flotilla yet to attempt breaking Israel’s siege on Gaza, according to international reports.

The convoy left Spain last month carrying politicians and activists determined to deliver aid to Palestinians.

More than 50 boats were expected to converge in the Mediterranean on 4 September.

Among those on board were 23 South African citizens, including Mandela.

Speaking to crowds in Johannesburg before the mission, Mandela said the flotilla aims to “end the blockade and break the siege on Gaza”, bringing humanitarian aid to Palestinians facing starvation.

His words echo the position of his grandfather, who long voiced support for the Palestinian struggle, saying “we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians”.

South Africa demands safe passage

On 1 October, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation acknowledged the flotilla’s mission and called for adherence to international law.

“The South African Government is closely monitoring the situation concerning the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is now navigating a high-risk area in the Mediterranean Sea. We note with grave concern the reports of unidentified drone activity in the vicinity of the civilian vessels,” Dirco said on Wednesday.

The department emphasised that the safety, security and physical integrity of all unarmed participants aboard the flotilla, including South African citizens, are of paramount importance.

“Any military engagement with or forceful detention of these vessels in international waters would constitute a grave breach of international legal norms and fundamental human rights,” the statement said.

Dirco stressed that the flotilla is a civilian-led initiative embarked upon a peaceful and humanitarian mission. Its participants aim to draw attention to the severe and urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza and to deliver vital aid to alleviate the widespread suffering.

The Citizen reached out to Dirco for further comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

However, on 26 September, Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri voiced Pretoria’s support for the safe journey of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“The government commends with appreciation the efforts of the 23 South African citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla,” he stated.

Phiri also thanked the countries that helped facilitate the flotilla’s movement through challenging conditions.

“South Africa calls upon the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure the flotilla’s unimpeded and safe passage,” he added, emphasising the importance of upholding international and humanitarian law to safeguard civilians and humanitarian efforts.

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The flotilla’s mission comes as the United Nations says famine has set in across Gaza. South Africa has repeatedly expressed concern over the devastating humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territory.

“The Palestinian civilian population requires immediate protection and sustained humanitarian assistance to counter the catastrophic levels of food insecurity and the threat of famine,” Dirco said.

AFP reported that, despite the interceptions, most vessels continued their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of Gaza despite the interruptions.

The flotilla posted on X at 3:20am local time that “30 boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy”.

