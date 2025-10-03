Amnesty International SA Condemns ‘Unlawful’ Flotilla Interception 

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was among those on the GSF Flotilla.

Amnesty International South Africa has called on countries across the world to stand against Israel’s unlawful interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) demanding the immediate and safe return of all those detained and allow unhindered access to Gaza for the other ships.

The GSF comprises of multiple vessels with international activists and aid workers including South Africans carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, was among those on the GSF Flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

Israel claims the flotilla was violating a lawful naval blockade that covers the waters next to the Gaza Strip. However, it’s unclear whether the boats had entered what is known as the “danger zone.”

The activists said the interception was illegal and not an act of defence, but a “brazen act of desperation.”

‘Threats’

Amnesty International South Africa’s Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said the interception comes after “weeks of threats.”

“This interception is not just about blocking aid; it is a calculated act of intimidation intended to punish and silence critics of Israel’s genocide and its unlawful blockade on Gaza

“The crew of the intercepted vessels must be immediately and unconditionally released. Their detention is unlawful, and Israel must be held fully accountable for their safety and ensure they are protected against any form of ill-treatment pending their release,” Mohamed said.

Condemnation

Mohamed said the time for mere condemnation is over.

“States worldwide must act now and now make clear that they will no longer tolerate Israel’s systematic starvation of Palestinians in Gaza nor its targeting of unarmed civilian humanitarian efforts.

“States must demand the immediate and safe return of all those detained and allow unhindered access to Gaza for the other ships. They must also press Israel to lift its suffocating 18-year blockade and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered through all crossings into and throughout Gaza now,” Mohamed said.

Release Mandela

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Israel to release activists aboard the GSF , including Mandela.

Ramaphosa said Israel had committed an offence by intercepting the GSF.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.

“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid,” Ramaphosa said.

International law

Ramaphosa added that the interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla.

Before his detention, Mandela recorded a video message warning of his alleged abduction by Israeli forces.

Despite the interceptions, most vessels continued their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of Gaza.

