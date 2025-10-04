Mandela’s wife blasts Israel for interception of Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]

Nosekeni Rabia Mandela, said the family is “very emotional” about Mandla's detention.

The Mandela family has blasted Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), demanding the immediate and safe return of Mandla Mandela and others.

Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, the grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, was among those on the GSF Flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

Violation

Israel claimed the flotilla was violating a lawful naval blockade that covers the waters next to the Gaza Strip. However, it’s unclear whether the boats had entered what is known as the “danger zone.”

The activists said the interception was illegal and not an act of defence, but a “brazen act of desperation.”

‘Very emotional’

Mandla’s wife, Nosekeni Rabia Mandela, said the family is “very emotional” about his detention.

“There are a lot of nerves. We haven’t had any real credible information coming from the flotillas and since the abduction. The last time I heard from my husband was at 6pm on Wednesday evening, and that was before the interception, before they were abducted by the Israeli military, and they were taken as captives.”

Rabia said they don’t have any confirmation of where her husband and other captives are being held.

“We have heard that some of those detainees are on hunger strike. For me, as his family, as his wife, it was a very difficult decision that we had to take as a family. He has been at the forefront of calling for an end to the genocide, to the atrocities that are committed against innocent men, women, and, more especially, children,” she said.

ALSO READ: Amnesty International SA condemns ‘unlawful’ Flotilla interception

Palestinian cause

Rabia said Mandla said he went on the flotilla to support the Palestinian cause.

“With the increase in Israeli aggression, in the genocide, in these innocent people being starved, we had no choice but to say that we had to do something. We were calling on governments for the past two years, and we’ve been asking them to end this blockade to end the siege, and nothing was being done.

“He (Mandla) felt that it was his duty, it was something that he stood for, and he felt that it was something that he had to do,” Rabia told eNCA.

Mandela Foundation

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also noted with “deep concern” the Israeli forces” interception of the boats carrying activists from several countries and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza.

“As an organisation mandated to mobilise Madiba’s legacy for the creation of just societies, both in South Africa and globally, we cannot remain silent when humanitarian initiatives are obstructed and when those working to advance human dignity are detained.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation called for the immediate and unconditional release of all those who were detained from the flotilla and a renewed commitment from all global leaders to work towards a just and peaceful resolution that respects the rights and dignity of all peoples in Palestine.

“Madiba reminded us that ‘our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinian people.

“Today, we echo that call, standing in solidarity with those who work to alleviate suffering and build just societies, even in the face of repression.”

Ramaphosa calls on Israel

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also called on Israel to release activists aboard the GSF, including Mandela.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.”

Ramaphosa added that the interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa blasts Israel’s ‘genocide’ at UN calling for global Palestinian recognition [VIDEO]