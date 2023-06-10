Daily news update: Comrades marathon, Free State office in SIU probe and Measles outbreak

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Comrades Marathon: Police on high alert to ensure incident-free race

As thousands of athletes descend to KwaZulu-Natal for the Comrades Marathon, police in the province will be on high alert and have put measures in place to ensure that it delivers an incident-free race.

The 96th down run Comrades Marathon will take place from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday, 11 June 2023.

READ MORE: Comrades Marathon: Police on high alert to ensure incident-free race

Ramaphosa shows his cards: Ace Magashule’s former Free State office in SIU probe

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 23: Former ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on September 23, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Ace Magashule and 16 co-accused were arrested by the Hawks over the R255-million asbestos corruption case. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

In a proclamation issued on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the green light to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of “serious maladministration” in the Free State premier’s office during Ace Magashule’s tenure.

The latest development follows the announcement by African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, about the governing party’s intention to expel Magashule for his 2021 attempt to suspend Ramaphosa as ANC president.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa shows his cards: Ace Magashule’s former Free State office in SIU probe

Measles outbreak update: Most cases still recorded in Limpopo

Since a measles outbreak was declared in Limpopo in October 2022, the National Health Department has declared outbreaks in all provinces, except the Eastern Cape.

According to the latest data (which show laboratory-confirmed cases up until 3 June 2023), the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that eight new cases have been confirmed in Limpopo, with a sporadic case in Gauteng.

READ MORE: Measles outbreak update: Most cases still recorded in Limpopo

‘Still no trace of cholera found in water’ – Tshwane mayor

Picture: iStock

The cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of at least 32 people continues to raise concerns as the source of the outbreak remains elusive, according to Tshwane’s Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink.

During a media briefing held on Friday, Brink addressed the ongoing efforts to combat the outbreak and shed light on the challenges faced in determining the origin of the disease.

READ MORE: ‘Still no trace of cholera found in water’ – Tshwane mayor

‘Truth never gets old’ – Lunga Shabalala amidst Thando Thabethe’s protection order

Lunga Shabalala and Thando Thabethe. Picture: Instagram

Actor and former Selimathunzi presenter, Lunga Shabalala, has seemingly and subtly responded to the claim that he is harassing Thando ‘Thabooty’ Thabethe. Simply saying: “The truth never gets old”.

Thabethe has acquired a protection order against her ex Shabalala as she fears for her safety; this is according to a story reported by the City Press. The protection order was obtained at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court last Friday.

READ MORE: ‘Truth never gets old’ – Lunga Shabalala amidst Thando Thabethe’s protection order