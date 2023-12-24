Mashatile’s Christmas message praises government for its service delivery

The deputy president said government has increased its provision of electricity and water but made no mention of load shedding or South Africa’s water crisis.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Sunday delivered his Christmas message to South Africa, saying it was a time to celebrate the country’s successes but also address its challenges.

He said government acknowledges that more needs to be done to address inequality in South Africa, “where all of us share in the wealth of our country while taking pleasure in being a diverse and growing nation”.

The deputy president said the festive season is an opportunity for South Africans to think about the “sick, vulnerable and destitute”.

“[They] are unable to fully enjoy the festive season because of the scourge of social ills. This reality is a reminder of how much change is still needed in our society.”

He said South Africa has made “significant inroads” into undoing the legacy of apartheid.

Service delivery

Mashatile said government has ramped up social services over the last few years. He listed education, healthcare, housing and the provision of water and electricity as examples of the services South Africa’s government has supplied.

“We have seen improvements in access to education, with six out of 10 children aged four years old having access to early childhood development,” he said.

“Secondary education completion rates have doubled,” he added, without specifying what timeline he was referring to.

He also said more than 82% of households have access to piped water, while access to electricity increased to more than 94% of South Africans. He didn’t mention the effect of load shedding.

The deputy president made these remarks despite service delivery protests being common in South Africa. In 2022 there were 193 protests over the lack of municipal services. In the first half of 2023, there were 122 service delivery protests.

Watch: Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s Christmas message:

Road safety

Mashatile also urged South Africans to be careful when travelling on the road.

He told motorists to “drive safely, not drink and drive, [and] when tired get some rest”.

“Motorists and other road users are encouraged to avoid travelling at night [and] where possible to be more cautious when travelling on weekends as road accidents are particularly high on these days.”

He expressed government’s gratitude to South Africa’s health officials, law enforcement officers, firefighters, community workers, faith leaders and traditional authorities.

