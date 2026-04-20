Massive road collapse forces full closure of Limpopo’s Orpen Road

'The road is unsafe and impassable.'

A large section of a road in Limpopo has collapsed, with motorists urged to avoid the area completely.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety on Monday advised motorists and road users that the R531-2, known as Orpen Road, is fully closed to traffic following a collapse near the Wits Rural Facility.

“The road is unsafe and impassable. Law enforcement and technical teams are on site,” said department spokesperson, Mashudu Mabata.

Alternative routes

Motorists are urged to use the following alternative routes until further notice:

Traffic from Mpumalanga: Use the R40 towards Hoedspruit to bypass the affected area.

Traffic from Kruger National Park/Orpen Gate: Re-route via Phalaborwa to rejoin your intended route.

Mabata urged motorists to plan for additional travel time and possible congestion on these alternative routes.

Precautions

She also advised motorists and road users to take precautions on the road.

Obey all signage: Follow all temporary road signs, detour boards, and instructions from traffic officers. Do not ignore “Road Closed” signs.

Reduce speed: Alternative routes may be unfamiliar or carry higher traffic volumes. Drive at safe speeds and maintain a safe following distance.

Avoid night travel if possible: If you must travel at night, ensure your headlights are on and be extra alert for pedestrians, animals and slow-moving vehicles.

No risky overtaking: Exercise patience. Overtaking on blind rises, curves, or solid barrier lines risks head-on collisions.

Check your vehicle: Before taking longer detours, check tyres, brakes, lights, and fuel. Breakdowns on alternative routes cause major delays.

Stay alert for fatigue: Detours add time to your journey. Stop and rest if you feel tired.

Report hazards – If you spot debris, flooding, or unsafe conditions on alternative routes, report them to our 24/7 Traffic Call Centre: 0800 006 694.

“Do not attempt to cross, inspect or drive near the collapsed section of R531-2. It is extremely dangerous and unstable.”

Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

The Limpopo Transport Department said it will issue updates as soon as the road is safe to reopen and also apologise for the “inconvenience”.