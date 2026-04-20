Homecoming returns Valley of Waves experience and expands Sun City Takeover activities as tickets sell out within an hour

Here is what to expect.

Homecoming Events has announced the return of the Sun City Takeover, with organisers confirming expanded programming and the comeback of the Valley of Waves beach experience.

Tickets for the 2026 edition sold out within 30 minutes of going live last week. Packages ranged from R13 500 to R40 000. They include accommodation, weekend access, entry to resort facilities and more.

The event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 November at Sun City Resort.

Managing director Athabile Ngxanngxa said the return of The Valley was a key focus.

“The Valley is a beacon in Sun City. It’s very unique… so there was no way that we could continue for so many years without bringing back The Valley,” she said.

“We understand it better, we understand the resort better, and we understand exactly what the curation for experience like that means.”

She said they have expanded capacity and accommodation options this year.

“We also increased the number of packages, so we’ve pretty much doubled our attendance this year and our capacity this year,” Ngxanngxa said.

“We’ve gone all four hotels … it’s all going to be like-minded people who all want the exact same kind of experience.”

Return of the Valley of Waves beach party and activities line-up

The 2026 edition will host about 3 500 attendees, with an additional 1 500 guests added to the line-up.

New features include three-day clubs across The Cabanas, The Cascades and Sun City Hotel, as well as extended programming over four days.

Activities include a new Golf Day at the Lost City Golf Course, wellness sessions, a run club and padel activities.

The Valley of Waves will host the return of the beach party on Saturday.

The programme also includes the All White Party, the Fon City finale at Sun Park and the Majita Monday closing event.

Sun City Resort general manager Brett Hoppe said the partnership supports the resort’s positioning.

“Sun City Resort is proud to continue its partnership with Homecoming Events on the Sun City Takeover,” he said.

“This collaboration demonstrates the power of world-class events in driving tourism, cultural exchange and economic impact.”

Ngxanngxa said the event is designed as a fully curated experience.

“From the moment you arrive at the resort, everything is thought of, everything is taken care of,” she said.

“You know exactly where to go… what kind of experience you will get and what the themes are.”

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