Matlosana MMC apologises after drunk driving arrest

The MMC reportedly hit and broke the window of the traffic vehicle he was being transported in while on the way to a health facility to draw blood samples.

Matlosana municipality MMC for economic development Wesley Kgang, who is facing charges of drunk driving, says he regrets his behaviour and has publicly apologised.

Kgang, an ANC member and councillor, was flagged down by a female police officer in Klerksdorp, North West, in the early hours of Saturday morning while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Arrest caught on video

He allegedly refused to cooperate with the official and instead became aggressive.

Other officials came to assist and they called Saps members to the scene.

Kgang is facing charges of drunk driving, assault, crimen injuria, malicious damage to property and resisting arrest.

Video footage circulating on social media over the weekend purportedly showed Kgang involved in a scuffle with a group of at least three traffic cops, who were taking him to a waiting police vehicle.

He was forced into the vehicle as he refused to enter voluntarily.

Councillor issues public apology

Following his court appearance in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Kgang posted on Facebook apologising for his behaviour.

“I wish to state that I have noted the video that has gone viral and widely shared on various media platforms, which has caused great concern, rightly so, given that I am a public representative.

“I wish to unreservedly apologise to the community of Matlosana, my family and my organisation for the unfortunate occurrence,” Kgang said.

He offered to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the justice system.

“No-one is above the law including myself as a public representative. I am a mere human being like anyone else with fallibility which I take full responsibility for and commit to do better in my conduct henceforth,” the councillor said.

Police detail alleged assault and damage

Details of the incident at about 6.30am on Saturday were confirmed by police spokesperson LtCol Sam Tselanyane.

Tselanyane said traffic officers spotted a black car in Leask Street driving in the face of oncoming traffic.

The suspect appeared to be under the influence of liquor when stopped by a female officer.

When told of his arrest, Kgang allegedly became aggressive and started to attack the female official.

The male officials present tried to intervene, which is when it escalated.

The video showed Kgang being led to a traffic department vehicle and pushed into it as he appeared to resist arrest.

“The female official sustained an injury on her left hand. While on the way to the health facility to draw blood samples, the suspect hit and broke the window of the traffic vehicle,” Tselanyane said.

