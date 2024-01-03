Men are more likely to attempt suicide

Contrary to popular belief, men – especially those in the black communities – are most likely to attempt suicide, not only because of loneliness during the festive season but because of financial pressures and difficulties, according to experts. Concerns over the increasing rate of suicide attempts across Gauteng Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has raised concerns over the increasing rate of suicide attempts across the province, following more than 1 500 incidents and calls to the Gauteng Emergency Services on New Year’s Eve. She said by 10pm on Sunday, the number of suicide attempts was higher than…

Contrary to popular belief, men – especially those in the black communities – are most likely to attempt suicide, not only because of loneliness during the festive season but because of financial pressures and difficulties, according to experts.

Concerns over the increasing rate of suicide attempts across Gauteng

Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has raised concerns over the increasing rate of suicide attempts across the province, following more than 1 500 incidents and calls to the Gauteng Emergency Services on New Year’s Eve.

She said by 10pm on Sunday, the number of suicide attempts was higher than what the health department usually records, while stabbings and shootings were among the highest recorded responses for incidents on New Year’s Eve.

“We are concerned about the level of cases that we are receiving because we think that there is some education that we must do, which is civic education, in our communities, especially where we have social workers.”

Black men facing major social ills

Psychologist and mental health activist Dr Thuli Mokoena said black men, in particular, were still facing major social ills – especially financially.

“They are expected to be providers and have it all figured out but, at the same time, they normally have zero to none support structure and struggle coping emotionally.

“However, it’s also important that we don’t just see it as a seasonal trend, because these problems do not just exist in a particular time. There is actual suicide data that suggests that,” she said.

“We need to pay attention to our friends and loved ones all year long, encourage prioritising our mental health always, because the holiday season has no connection to increased suicide rates.”

She also said they noticed an increase in depression last year as many people have continued to lose loved ones, plus the rise in the cost of living.

“Men are expected to weather the storm, while women have a mutual understanding that when they cannot afford things it is understandable because they have been weathering the storm.”

Festive season comes with an overwhelming feeling of defeat and depression

Meanwhile, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, the festive season comes with an overwhelming feeling of defeat and depression, with more people opting for suicide as they cannot keep up with life’s pressures.

Compared to pre-Covid levels, data on suicide-related deaths have increased by 54%, with the biggest increases coming from people under the age of 40.

Who to contact: