Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

3 Jan 2024

04:30 am

Silent struggles: The hidden battles of men’s mental health

In a society where toughness is prized, men silently grapple with despair, choosing silence over vulnerability.

Silent struggles: The hidden battles of men's mental health

Picture: iStock

Whatever we call them – cowboys, warriors or men – they simply do not cry. To do so would show weakness. And weakness is not allowed by those who are hard-wired to protect (or so they believe).

But, in the dark lonely hours when heartbreak wells up and depression takes over with the realisation that life has got beyond their control, these men still don’t cry. And they don’t talk either (another sign of softness).

They just kill themselves.

Every festive season – the time of year which is a relationship vacuum for some – many opt to end it all. And, increasingly, men are choosing this option.

ALSO READ: SAMRO’s mental wellness workshop gives women a safe space to open up

This is not to say that women are also not severely affected by depression… it is a reminder that mental health often does not correlate at all with physical well-being and that a smiling exterior may hide a disintegrating interior.

It is not weak to ask for help. It is not an admission of failure. It can be the first step on the way back from the brink.

For those of us not consumed by dark despair, we owe it to our family members and our friends to listen.

Understand – and heed – their calls of desperation, before it is too late.

ALSO READ: Let’s make every month Mental Health Awareness Month

Read more on these topics

depression heart mental illness

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute
South Africa ‘Reckless’: ANC youth leader Collen Malatji calls for Zuma’s expulsion
Politics ‘When you leave ANC, don’t throw a party’ – ANCYL president criticises veterans ‘behaving like prefects’
Celebs And Viral Zahara: My late night calls with a musical healer
Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe