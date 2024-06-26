Metrobus shooting ‘a clear hit’ – Kenny Kunene

Some passengers survived a deadly shooting while one died during a shooting

Police are on the hunt for a man who attacked passengers on a Johannesburg Metrobus on Wednesday morning leaving one person dead and several injured.

The incident took place in Fleurhof in the West Rand.

Johannesburg Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) of Transport Kenny Kunene, who was at the scene of the crime after the incident, told reporters that the woman who had died was a Nedbank employee.

Horror bus ride

He said four passengers were about to board the bus at a particular station but they were accosted by a man with a gun who was already on the bus.

“The passengers approached the bus. The lady was in front as she tried getting into the bus, he held the gun with two hands and started shooting,” said Kunene.

He said a group of four passengers managed to flee by running around the bus but two women fell including the woman identified as a Nedbank employee.

“The women were then shot while lying on the floor.

“Whilst this lady was down, he fired two shots. He fired two shots when he was in the bus, two shots as they were running away, and then two shots at the lady directly as she was lying on the floor,” he said.

He said the bus driver had noticed that there was someone with a gun on the bus and stopped the bus. But it was too late.

“He was sitting by the first seat next to the driver, so the driver heard someone cocking a gun so he stopped the bus immediately to see. As he looked at the camera, he saw the person,” Kunene said.

The suspect is believed to have fled with a getaway car shortly after the incident.

Kunene said he had met with the affected people who were on the bus including the deceased woman’s family.

Kunene described the incident as a hit.

“This is a clear hit, the lady was targeted,” said Kunene.

On the other hand, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has called on anyone with information about the alleged hitman to come forward.

The incident took place just before 6 am on Wednesday, 26 June 2024.