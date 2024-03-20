Mic grabbing incident: Duma prevented bloodshed, says ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes that Siboniso Duma grabbed the mic from the Zulu nation's prime minister to prevent a worse occurence from taking place.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has maintained its support for its chairperson Siboniso Duma despite some traditional leaders claiming that his actions were offensive to the Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

The party hosted a press conference on Wednesday where it explained that Duma’s actions were justifiable. It said Duma had prevented the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi from “spoiling” the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Zwelithini.

Support for Duma

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said it was clear that Buthelezi was about to launch a political attack on the ANC and this is why he had to be stopped.

Ironically, Duma had grabbed the mic after Buthelezi mentioned Mtolo’s name in his speech. It was not clear what Buthelezi would have said if he was allowed the opportunity to speak.

“The Prime Minister is not on the same level as the King. Duma is brave and he said no not when I am here and he stopped Buthelezi. Things could have gone out of control – the option Duma chose was better because it prevented bloodshed,” he said.

A delegation to apologise to the king

Despite this Mtolo said the ANC would prepare a delegation to go to the royal house to apologise to the King for the public spat at the 110th commemoration of one of his great ancestors.

“Duma has apologised to the King, to the traditional leaders and to the president. We thank his majesty the King for ensuring that the event was a success and we have told the president that we will approach his majesty to seek forgiveness and mercy,” Mtolo said.

Buthelezi’s role questioned

Mtolo accused Buthelezi of abusing his role as traditional prime minister. He said the role of traditional prime minister was not in the South African Constitution nor provincial legislation.

“His position is not recognised by government even in the apartheid government that role was not recognised. He used his position to launch political attacks,” he said.

Talks between IFP and ANC

He said the ANC had written a letter to the IFP asking for a meeting to discuss corporation and issues such as political violence.

On the other hand, IFP vice president, Mzamo Buthelezi has refuted statements that the Zulu prime minister was not recognised by the law. He said the IFP was open to talks with the ANC on the matter.

