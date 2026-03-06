Arrest warrant for co-accused as corruption case against Judge Phahlane, IPHC leader postponed

IPHC leader Mike Sandlana remains in custody.

The high-profile corruption case involving Gauteng High Court Judge Portia Phahlane and International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael “Mike” Sandlana has been postponed to July 2026 for further investigation.

Phahlane and Sandlana appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, 6 March.

The two suspects are facing multiple charges of corruption alongside the judge’s son, Kagiso Phahlane, and Sandlana’s spokesperson, Vusi Ndala.

All the accused were arrested in November 2025.

Phahlane is accused of accepting bribes totalling at least R2.4 million in exchange for favourable court judgments in a longstanding dispute over the leadership of the IPHC.

Judge Phahlane corruption case postponed

During the brief proceedings on Friday, the prosecution, led by Phumla Dwane and Willem van Zyl, requested a postponement to examine new information that had come to light.

A fifth accused, Desmond Mahapi Phuti, was absent from court.

Phuti, a former director of a security company associated with the IPHC, presented a sick note reportedly dated 2 March.

As a result, the magistrate issued a warrant of arrest, stayed until the next court date

“In respect of accused number one, a warrant of arrest is duly authorised, but it is ordered that it is stayed until the 23th of July 2026 and his bail is also provisionally forfeited until that date,” the magistrate said.

The court also extended the bail for Phahlane, her son, and Ndala, who were previously released from custody on amounts of R50 000, R10 000, and R10 000, respectively, last year.”

IPHC leader Mike Sandlana bail

Sandlana continues to remain behind bars.

His bail application, initially denied on 22 December 2025, was dismissed on appeal by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in early February.

Meanwhile, Phahlane faces a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) inquiry into her conduct as a judge, following a complaint lodged by Acting Judge President of the Gauteng High Court, Judge Ledwaba.

The process could potentially lead to her impeachment.

She is currently on special leave and is barred from presiding over any court matters until the JSC investigation is concluded.

IPHC dispute

The IPHC became embroiled in legal battles following the death of its founder’s son, Glayton Modise, in 2016.

The succession fight involved three factions: Sandlana and Modise’s sons, Tshepiso and Leonard.

Phahlane, appointed to the bench in 2021, was assigned the case in May 2022.

She dismissed a recusal application in March 2023 brought by Leonard Modise, who argued he might not receive a “fair trial” due to bribery claims.

Phahlane also received death threats while presiding over the case.

