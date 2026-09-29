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Mine tailings dams face scrutiny over weak enforcement risks

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By Masoka Dube

Journalist

2 minute read

29 September 2026

05:30 am

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South Africa's system for monitoring mine tailings dams faces scrutiny over inadequate inspections and weak enforcement.

Mine tailings dams face scrutiny over weak enforcement risks

Simmer Gold Mining tailings at Slovoville in Roodepoort, 22 September 2026, which specialises in the reclamation of gold from old mining dumps. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

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South Africa’s system for monitoring mine tailings dams is facing renewed scrutiny following a report warning that inadequate inspections, weak enforcement and limited public access to information could expose communities near mines to serious risks.

The report by researcher Hassen Lorgat examines the regulation of mine waste dams and argues that tailings storage facilities require greater oversight because they can contain mining waste, heavy metals and other contaminants.

System for monitoring mine tailings dams faces scrutiny

The concerns come after disasters such as the Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse in the Free State in September 2022, which killed five people.

Lorgat’s report raises concerns about the capacity of the department of water and sanitation to monitor registered dams.

Citing information previously reported by GroundUp and a parliamentary committee, it says the department had only four permanent inspectors responsible for more than 5 700 registered dams.

The report also highlights a backlog of dam safety reports, which increased from 474 in November 2022 to 518, with an estimated R7.1 million needed to clear it.

Report warns inadequate inspections

Only 33% of mandatory dam safety reports had been submitted, according to figures cited in the report.

The report warns that tailings dam failures can result in toxic mudflows, contamination of water resources and widespread environmental damage.

Ageing infrastructure and increasingly extreme weather events could further increase risks.

It calls for tailings facilities to receive specialised oversight and for the creation of a standalone, publicly accessible tailings dam register.

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