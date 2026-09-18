Mantashe slams mine owners as fatalities surge in 2026

Mantashe warned that 'these are not merely numbers'.

Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has issued a stern warning to mine owners, saying South Africa’s mining industry cannot keep chasing profits at the expense of workers’ lives.

This comes as fatalities climb in 2026, despite recent progress towards “Zero‑Harm.”

Speaking at the Mine Health and Safety Tripartite Summit on Thursday, 17 September 2026, Mantashe acknowledged that the industry hit historic lows in fatalities in 2024 and 2025 – 42 and 41 deaths, respectively – but cautioned that the 49 deaths recorded so far in 2026 represent a worrying reversal.

Mantashe explained that the 2024 statistics showed the platinum sector recorded 18 fatalities, followed by gold with 12, coal with six, chrome with three, diamonds with two, and other mines with one. In 2025, gold was the largest contributor with 21 fatalities, followed by platinum with 11, chrome with three and coal with two.

In 2026, platinum and gold have again dominated fatalities, with platinum recording 18 deaths, gold 17, and diamonds five – together accounting for more than 70% of all fatalities this year.

‘Breadwinners’

Mantashe warned that “these are not merely numbers.”

“These are lives lost in the line of duty. These were breadwinners who left behind families to fend for themselves,” Mantashe said, urging the industry to expedite investigations into unresolved cases.

He questioned whether soaring commodity prices were driving unsafe practices.

“With the prices of gold and platinum doing well, could it be that mine owners are chasing profits at the expense of health and safety?”

He also condemned the rise of contract work, linking it to higher fatality rates.

“Contract work is a manifestation of exploitation and unemployment. We cannot allow workers to be exploited perpetually simply because they are employed as contract workers.”

Mine owners

Mantashe criticised mine owners who attempt to evade responsibility after disasters by filing for liquidation, citing Lily Mine and the Ekapa tragedy.

“We cannot allow a situation where mine owners extract minerals and derive value, but when disaster strikes, they run for cover and expect government to take responsibility.”

He added that in the case of Ekapa, government insisted the mine retrieve the bodies, which was done successfully.

The minister also raised concern about mineworkers dying while commuting to and from work, saying these deaths are not recorded as mine fatalities but remain a serious issue.

Diseases

The minister called for urgent action on commuting fatalities, non‑communicable diseases (NCDs), and mental health challenges, stressing that every worker has the legal right to refuse dangerous work under the Mine Health and Safety Act.

“This summit must move beyond blame games. It must recommit us to strengthening health and safety at our mines, with clear actions, responsibilities, and timelines. Workers convert investments into wealth – they deserve respect, decent conditions, and protection from exploitation,” Mantashe said.

Mantashe urged mine owners at this summit to recommit to strengthening health and safety at the country’s mines.