Pilot killed in tragic light aircraft crash in Bloemfontein

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police and aviation authorities are investigating a light aircraft crash in the Free State in which one person was killed. The accident occurred on Friday morning, 2 January 2026, in Bloemfontein.

The pilot, who was the only person on board the aircraft, died in the crash.

Aircraft crash

The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) spokesperson Gregory Critchley said they were alerted to the reported light aircraft accident just after 10am.

“The ARCC immediately notified the Free State early warning network of first responders to the location. Emergency medical services and SARZA Free State arrived on the scene, where it was found that the pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft had suffered fatal injuries during the accident.

“The scene is being handed over to the SAPS and SACAA Accident and Incident Investigations Division (AlID) for the official investigation,” Critchley said.

Condolences

Critchley extended its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the pilot of the “terrible” accident.

“The ARCC wishes to thank the first responders who activated and those on standby for the professional service, in particular, Trauma Response Africa, VR MED, Mangaung Fire and Rescue, Fire Ops, Rocket HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service-Standby), Netcare 911, SARZA, Free State, Saps and the Free State Department of Health.”

SA aircraft crashes

In December last year, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) reported that South Africa recorded at least 43 aircraft accidents, of which 12 were fatal, resulting in 17 fatalities.

This is an increase of ten fatal accidents when compared to the same period at the end of November 2024.

The SACAA extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by the recent fatal general aviation (GA) accidents recorded across the country.

Concerns

SACAA spokesperson Sisa Majola said the regulator is deeply concerned about these air crashes, which closely resemble a trend from October 2008.

“When compared to previous years, there were 131 accidents (four fatal with seven fatalities) in the 2024/25 financial year; 115 accidents resulted in 13 fatal accidents and 19 fatalities in the 2023/24 financial year; and 113 accidents resulting in nine fatal accidents and 12 fatalities in the 2022/23 financial year.”

Investigations

Majola said the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) is conducting independent investigations to determine the causal and contributory factors behind these accidents.

Majola said experience-induced complacency, undue haste, and self-imposed pressure remain “significant contributors to avoidable accidents.”

