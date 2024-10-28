Minister sends weather warning ahead of initiation ceremony

Young men across the country will from November embark on a sacred traditional journey to manhood that involves, among other activities, circumcision.

Extreme weather and disasters could wreck havoc with this year’s initiation ceremonies. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa has fired several warnings ahead of the initiation season next month.

It is held in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Western Cape and the North West, with some initiation schools beginning after the normal school year is complete.

How to prepare for the mountain

Abductions, kidnappings, illegal and unregistered schools, and the deaths of initiates have plagued the season in the past, leading Hlabisa to stress the need for vigilance.

“To uphold the integrity of this significant tradition, we emphasise that the safety and well-being of all initiates must be prioritised.

“With the forecast of extreme summer heat, we urge that all initiates undergo pre-season health checks, stay hydrated, and have access to medical care as necessary,” said Hlabisa during a briefing on Monday.

The minister said initiation schools must secure parental consent, comply with health guidelines, and register at least three months before each initiation season.

“We call on all South Africans to work with us and play their part by reporting illegal schools to law enforcement to prevent the exploitation and endangerment of young initiates,” he added.

Hlabisa said the interventions were vital to eliminate abuse and dangerous practices and protect young initiates.

Disasters: Natural and man-made

Extreme weather conditions affect initiation ceremonies and the communities these schools serve.

Hlabisa said his department was on high alert for floods, heatwaves, veld fires, and droughts, but its devastation was made worse by inadequate planning and unsustainable practices.

The department has relied on enhanced early warning systems, seasonal climate forecasts, and a multi-sectoral approach.

“We are working with and collaborating with local emergency services, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), South African Search & Rescue (SASAR), and community volunteers,” Hlabisa explained.

He added that veld fires remain “a significant threat, particularly in rural and agricultural areas”.

“Fire services have implemented proactive measures, including enhanced maintenance of firebreaks and coordination with local Fire Protection Associations (FPAs) to mitigate veld fire risks.”

