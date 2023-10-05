More than 30 injured in two separate accidents in Durban

The events leading up to both accidents are unknown, but the South African Police Services were on scene for further investigations

At least sixteen people were in crash involving a fully loaded truck, a bus and two taxis. Photo: ALS Paramedics

At least 16 people have been injured in a horrific multiple vehicle accident on Old Dutch Road near the Engen Garage in Durban on Thursday morning.

The crash involved a fully loaded truck, a bus and two taxis.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck lost control and slammed into the vehicles on the busy route.

Wreckage

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total [disaster] after a fully loaded truck somehow lost control and ploughed into a bus and two taxis. Paramedics immediately set up a triage system and called for further ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support paramedics and rescue units.

“One person, a passenger from the rear of the bus, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage. advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the patient while the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to try to free the men. Once free the man was carefully extricated onto the top of the truck then down to the awaiting ambulance,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the 15 other patients sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further treatment.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the accident are unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

15 injured in another accident

In a separate accident, at least 15 people were also injured at the corner of Moore Road and Williams Road in Durban on Wednesday morning.

The commuters were on their way to work when the accident happened.

Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls of the collision.

“On arrival Paramedics found chaos as patients lay all over the road. Immediately, more ambulances and Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Approximately 15 people had sustained various injuries ranging from moderate to serious. All of the injured were stabilised on scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the cause of the accident was unknown at this stage, but police were on the scene for further investigation.

