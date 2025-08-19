Two arrested in Eastern Cape for kidnapping 70-year-old woman

The woman was coming out from the gate of her homestead when she was kidnapped.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape.

The duo were handcuffed on Monday during an operation led by the Gqeberha base Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks, Crime Intelligence, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Magma security and Investigation.

Rescue

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the elderly woman was reportedly abducted on 11 August 2025 at Crocus Street in Kariega.

“Investigation ensued, due to the pressure exerted by a multi-disciplinary team resulted in the victim being released on 16 August 2025, where she was found near Kariega police station unharmed and reunited with her family.”

Arrest

Mhlakuvana said an intelligence-driven operation was conducted, which led the team to the suspect’s homestead in various precincts at Gqeberha, which were believed to have been responsible for the kidnapping.

“The joint team swiftly managed to arrest two suspects aged between 29 and 31, who were positively linked with the abduction of the senior citizen.

“Furthermore, the team reportedly recovered an undisclosed huge amount of cash, two vehicles and two firearms that were suspected to have been used in the kidnapping incident and were seized for further investigation,” Mhlakuvana said.

Kidnapping

According to Mhlakuvana, it is alleged that the woman was coming out of the gate of her homestead, driving a motor vehicle, when she was apparently blocked by a Volkswagen Polo and the two armed suspects.

“They alighted from the vehicle, accosted the victim into their vehicle and fled from the scene. On the same day, it is further alleged that a ransom demand was made by the suspect and the matter was handed over to the Hawks for probing.”

Mhlakuvana said the suspects are expected to appear before the Kariega Magistrate’s on 19 and 20 August 2025, respectively.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, lauded the investigating team for ensuring that the “suspects are brought before the arm of the law.”

