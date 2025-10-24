MK party and DA unite in call for probe into Tshwane water tanker spending

Mayor Nasiphi Moya faces mounting pressure as MK and DA demand accountability for alleged overspending on water tankers.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party rejects City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya’s attempt to explain away the alleged massive expenditure on water tankers, according to spokesperson Abel Tau.

“She cannot allow that more than double is being spent on water tankers,” he said.

MK party accuses city of large-scale looting

Tau said MK believed there was looting on a grand scale.

“We will approach the public protector and mobilise the community to push for accountability over the money spent on water tankers.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane’s R777m water tanker scandal sparks fury

DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said the DA had filed a complaint with the public protector asking for an investigation into the city’s possible payment of unverified water tanker invoices.

Questions over unverified invoices and missing orders

Brink said the mayor didn’t deny excessive spending, but blamed part of it on previous administrations.

“Moya wants us to believe that on taking office the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition discovered water tanker invoices from previous years, which they paid. Did the city have purchase orders confirming the services were required by the city and delivered by service providers before making payments?”

Brink said a source with access to the city’s records revealed it only has purchase orders for R381 million of R777 million spent.

NOW READ: Moya hails Tshwane’s first fully funded budget in years